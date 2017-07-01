August date for Aberdeen Angus judging

Judging for the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club’s herds competition, very kindly sponsored by Danske Bank, takes place during the week commencing 14th August, the judge this year being Ian Anderson from Cumnock, Ayrshire.

Entry forms have gone out in the post to all club members with a closing date of 28th July. The results will be announced at the club’s BBQ and charity auction on Saturday 19th August at Dungannon Rugby Club.

Danske Bank supports NI Aberdeen Angus Club Herds Competition - Robert McCullough, Head of Agri Business, Danske Bank; Freddie Davidson, NI Aberdeen Angus Club and and Angus breeder Brian Johnston launch this years Herd Competition. Photograph: Columba O'Hare

Proceeds from this year’s auction will go to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

Any club member who has not received an entry form or anyone wishing to attend the BBQ should contact the secretary on 07517 166178.

Robert McCullough, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank commented: “Danske Bank are delighted to sponsor the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club’s herds competition which will once again be highly contested by some of NI’s best pedigree breeders.

“The breed continues to develop to fulfil the commercial requirements of today’s market place by adding value to both dairy and beef enterprises which has been reflected in the all time high registration levels. Good luck to all entrants and we look forward to meeting the winners in due course.”