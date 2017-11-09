Aurivo announces details of its third Fixed Milk Price Scheme

Aurivo, the globally-focused agri-business which is headquartered in the north west of Ireland, has announced details of a significant Fixed Milk Price Scheme for both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Designed to help suppliers manage milk price volatility, the scheme guarantees prices on a fixed proportion of supply over a defined period.

One of Aurivo’s strongest scheme to date, suppliers who choose to participate will be guaranteed 29p/litre on up to 10% of their monthly supply for 36 months, starting in January 2018. Participants in the Republic of Ireland will be guaranteed 33.5 cent/litre on up to 10% of their monthly supply for the same period. A special allocation will apply to new entrants to dairying, who commenced milking after January 1st 2016.

The scheme is open to all milk suppliers and participation is voluntary.

Commenting on the announcement, Aaron Forde, CEO, Aurivo said: “We’re proud of this price offering as it’s our best one to date and will make a positive impact on suppliers who are faced with uncertainty over milk price volatility. In what is a very challenging time, Aurivo is committed to supporting milk suppliers so I would encourage suppliers to give serious consideration to participating in this Scheme.”

Pat Duffy, chairman, Aurivo, added: “This is a very positive development and we’re confident there will be strong uptake among our suppliers, who work tirelessly to consistently deliver quality products. This scheme will deliver peace of mind to them in relation to a portion of their supply over the next three years as they can rest assured that despite other external factors that might arise, they’ll receive a secured price for a fixed amount of their supply. This scheme demonstrates our commitment to suppliers in Northern Ireland despite ongoing uncertainty around Brexit.”

Aurivo exports dairy ingredients to over 50 countries in markets as diverse as Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Congo and Costa Rica. It also has dairy and sports nutrition brands, an animal nutrition business and a network of 32 agri and lifestyle retail stores as well as four livestock marts.

For more information or to download an application form, visit www.aurivo.ie.