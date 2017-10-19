Award for Comber Farmers’ Market

Comber Farmer’s Market won the ‘Best Initiative by a Councillor’ award at the Northern Ireland Local Government Awards 2017 on Thursday, 12 October. The event which celebrated best practice in local Councils across Northern Ireland was hosted by TV presenter Sarah Travers.

Alderman Deborah Girvan who picked up the award on behalf of Comber Farmers’ Market said: “I was thrilled when Comber Farmers’ Market was announced as the winner at the award ceremony!

“Ards and North Down Borough Council was up against some tough competition for this category including Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for their project of installing 10 defibrillators across their Council area and Mid Ulster District Council for establishing a 3G Community pitch at Aughnacloy College.

“It was a very proud moment for me when I collected the award with other members of the Comber Farmer’s Market Committee on behalf of the market and Ards and North Down Council. This is the third award which Comber Farmers’ Market has picked up during the past year. These include Ards Business Award 2016 for Best Tourism Initiative and Best Local Food Market in Northern Ireland at the Food NI Awards 2017.

“The success of the monthly artisan food market can be attributed to the hard work of the 30 volunteers who now work at the market and the 26 local traders who turn up every month to sell a fabulous range of top quality food and plants.”