Awards success for Willowbrook

One of the UK’s leading food manufacturers, Willowbrook Foods, based in Killinchy County Down, has won the ‘Best New Service and Product of the Year’ award at the recent Northern Ireland Food Manufacturing Awards 2017.

Furthermore, founder and Managing Director of Willowbrook Foods, John McCann MBE, was singled out for individual praise after he was announced as a runner up in the Special Recognition category. Now in his 70’s, John has dedicated his life to the successful company and remains at the heart of the business.

Willowbrook Foods was presented with the award, which recognised that the business is at the forefront of food innovation, at a prestigious award ceremony in Belfast in front of over 250 attendees.

The Northern Ireland based company supplies some of the largest retail, ingredient manufacturers and food service providers in the UK including Iceland, KFC and the Henderson Group.

The ‘Best New Service and Product of The Year’ award was received in recognition of the new service Willowbrook Foods developed in the form of a major international contract with Alpha Catering. This involved developing, producing and supplying a new range of deli-style salads for airborne passengers on more than 30 international airlines worldwide.

The salads created by Willowbrook Foods were intricately researched and developed and included Thai quinoa, lemon olive pasta, apricot tabouleh and potato Liegeoise demonstrating the diversity of NI produce.

Willowbrook Foods worked at its Innovation Centre in partnership with the catering company to develop the highly bespoke range which includes halal versions for relevant airlines including Emirates.

The company was established in 1968 and has continued to go from strength to strength, experiencing double digit growth year on year.