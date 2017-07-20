Ayrshire herds do battle for the top awards

This week sees the judging for the annual Ayrshire Herds competition, where the top herds in Northern Ireland will compete to win the award for the best Large Herd, Small Herd and various individual classes.

The club is very fortunate to have the services of well known breeders Colin and Jenny Christophers of the renowned Rosehill herd in Cornwall to judge this year’s competition. It will be a difficult task taking three days to complete, but they are looking forward to the challenge.

The competition culminates on Thursday 20th July, when the results will be announced at the farm of the Emerson family, Trewmount, 123 Trewmount Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, BT71 1EF, at 7.30 pm. There will also be stockjudging competitions that night for members and non-members of all ages. So come and try your luck!

The competition is very kindly sponsored by Danske Bank, with the stockjudging for non members kindly sponsored by AI Services.