Ballinlare Farm Herd to host stockjudging

The NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club has announced that its annual stockjudging competition, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, will take place on Monday, July 3rd.

This year’s event will be hosted by the 60-cow Ballinlare Farm Herd, property of Joe and Phyllis Wilson and Family, 78 Castlewellan Road, Rathfriland, Co Down, BT34 5EL, commencing at 7.00pm.

Visitors to the event will have an opportunity to view female progeny by herd sire and noted AI bull Auchorachan Wizard – a former Stirling champion purchased for 20,000gns.

Auchorachan Wizard and Raceview Tia Nicollette are behind the breeding of the May 2015 Ballinlare Farm Galaxy, a recent addition of the Cogent Signature Beef Stud.

Noted for calving ease +3.6, he boasts an eye muscle area of 4.2, and has an EBV in the top 10% for milk.

Galaxy’s dam and full sister will be on show at the evening event.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to see the first crop of calves from the herd’s junior stock bull Denizes Fantastic.

He was reserve junior champion at Stirling in February 2016.

The annual event is organised to select two teams to represent Northern Ireland at the Simmental Young Members’ Association’s national stockjudging competition.

This prestigious competition attracts young members from throughout the UK, and the 2017 final takes place on Saturday 26th August at the Barlow family’s Denizes Herd in Lancashire.

Judging teams consist of two members – junior, under 21 years of age, and senior, under 30 years of age.

Club chairman Matthew Cunning said: “I would like to thank the Wilson family for agreeing to host the club’s annual stockjudging competition.

“The event provides breeders with an opportunity to get together socially, put their judging skills to the test, and view the Ballinlare Farm Herd.

“Thanks also to Bank of Ireland for its continued sponsorship of the club’s junior stockjudging teams.”