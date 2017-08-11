Ballybollen lady wins championship

The Northern Ireland Blue Cattle Club held their annual Heifer Championship at Antrim Show recently.

The competition was open to British Blue animals born on or after 1st July 2015 and before 30th June 2016 and was kindly sponsored by Greenvale Animal Feeds. The Judge was Jason Edgar from Downpatrick.

Second place in GREENVALE British Blue Heifer Championship Bavan Lady Rose with Trevor Dodds, Mayobridge and Judge Jason Edgar, Downpatrick (Photography by Jim McGann)

From an excellent turnout of British Blue Heifers, Ernie Gregg from Ballymena won the Championship with Ballybollen Lady sired by D’Oohain.

Second was Bavan Lady Rose sired by Grommit and owned by Trevor Dodds from Mayobridge. Third was Greenfield Kandy sired by Mountjoy Utopia and owned by Basil Dougherty from Kircubbin.

The Northern Ireland Blue Cattle Club would like to thank Greenvale Animal Feeds for their sponsorship, Jason for his expertise and the exhibitors for their superb display and commitment to the breed.

Forthcoming NI Blue Cattle Club events include the Annual Calf Show and Bank of Ireland Young Handlers Competition at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday 5th August with Judge Jason Edgar from Downpatrick, then the Bimeda Herd Competition commencing 14th August with Judge John Killen from Crossgar, concluding with an Annual Charity Auction & BBQ at Duncan McDowell’s Farm, Newtownards on Saturday 19th August with proceeds in aid of Suicide Awareness. Everyone is very welcome and tickets are available at £15pp.

Third place in GREENVALE British Blue Heifer Championship Greenfield Kandy with David Dougherty, Kircubbin and Judge Jason Edgar, Downpatrick. (Photography by Jim McGann)

For more information on these events, please contact Basil Dougherty 07715 003 273 or Libby 07740 511 475.