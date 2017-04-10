Ballycastle Horse Ploughing awards

The Ballycastle Annual Horse Ploughing Match took place on 17th March on land kindly donated by the society chairman Mr Danny Matthews.

Although it was a wet day there was an excellent turnout of participants.

Pictured are prizewinners with their awards at the annual Ballycastle & District Horse Ploughing Society's presentation dinner on Friday night.

The society wish to pass on thanks to Danny for providing the field.

Also to the ploughwoman, ploughmen, and the judges who braved the elements.

Gratitude also to the caterers in the field and to Mr Jimmy McVeigh and all who helped with the car parking and in anyway to make the day a success.

The Cassley family for producing the quiz sheets. Colette for taking care of the office.

Ballycastle & District Horse Ploughing Society held their annual presentation dinner on Friday night. And pictured receiving his award from Grace Cassley is Hugh McCaughan, who came 1st in the Swing Class.

A huge thanks to the sponsors who generously provide support each year.

The dinner dance and prize giving took place on the 24th March in Hunters, Ballyvoy, where everyone enjoyed an excellent meal.

Before prizes were distributed, a minute’s silence was held as a mark of respect for past Ballycastle HPS chairman Mr Alex Butler who sadly passed away within the last year.

Prize List 2017

Ballycastle & District Horse Ploughing Society held their annuall presentation dinner on Friday night. And pictured along with Chairman Danny Matthews (front centre), are Office Bearers and committee members.

Swing Class Cup presented by Danny Mc Allister and son Armoy Livestock Mart: First, Hugh Mc Caughan, second Ursula Lundy,

Best back and hint, Hugh McCaughan

Wholework class cup presented by Ivan Lynn and Sons: First and best hint, Brendan Butler, second and best back, Hector Cassley

Everyday work standard board cup presented by Sean Cassley: First and best hint, Patrick McAllister, second and best back, Alex McMullan, third, Walter Milligan and fourthKatie Long

Young Dainel Lynn - winner of the Single Horse Class - receives his trophy and plaque from Grace Cassley.

Everyday work turn board cup presented by Ballycastle HPS: First and best back and hint, Bertie Falkner

Single horse class cup presented by Glens Farm Supplies: First, Amy Young, second, Daniel Lynn, third, Conail Lynn, fourth, Barry O’Loughlin, fifth, Conail McKendry, sixth, Paul McKendry, seventh, Sonya Serrimia, eighth, Claire Lynn, ninth, Patricia McCaughan

Best work by a member of the Ballycastle Society. The Paddy McKiernan Memorial Cup, Hugh McCaughan

Best ploughing team, Walter Milligan

Best ploughing team by a member of the Ballycastle Society Cup presented by the Butler family in memory of John and Mary, Hugh McCaughan

Youngest ploughman, the Kilrea Livestock cup, Daniel Lynn

Brendan Butler receives his trophy for Wholework from Grace Cassley with Society Secretary Sean McAllister looking on.

Oldest ploughman, the Liam McCullough cup, Bertie Falkner

First time ploughing in Ballycastle, the Brian Boyle cup. Katie Long

Best work done by a female competitor, the Toomebridge cup generously donated by Des Wright, Katie Long

Champion of field Cup, presented by Wesley Henry, Patrick McAllister

Reserve champion, the Brian Boyle Memorial Trophy, Alex Mc Mullan

Turnout class Clydesdales cup presented by Stanley Jamison, First Walter Milligan

Turnout class cob section cup presented by North Antrim Country Stores, First Bertie Falkner, second Patrick Mc Allister, third Hector Cassley and fourth, Katie Long

Names of the winners of the fireside quiz: First, Dan McAllister, Ballycastle, second, Victor McMullan, Ballycastle, and third, Rosemary Brown, Mosside.