Eoin McCambridge, from Ballycastle has been named as the 2017 Farming Life and Danske Bank sheep farmer of the year.

The award is sponsored by Footvax.

Eoin farms 500 ewes comprising of Suffolk/Cheviot, Suffolk/Texel and Texel/Suffolk crossed with Texel, Charollais and Suffolk Rams with ambing mid March-April.