Ballyclare pupils enjoy “Biodiversity Workshop”

CAFRE recently hosted Year 13 A-Level Biology pupils and teachers from Ballyclare Secondary School at a one day biodiversity workshop at Greenmount Campus.

With a range of activities, this event allowed pupils to experience Greenmount’s excellent facilities, including the Dairy Centre, Wetlands area and the Horticulture Centre, and to find out about the diverse range of career opportunities open to them at CAFRE. Biodiversity subjects covered included hedgerow conservation and maintenance, biological control, eutrophication, organic pollution from slurry and effluent and consequences on biodiversity.

Students were also given the opportunity to complete belt transects used to estimate the distribution of organisms in improved and unimproved grassland during their visit.

