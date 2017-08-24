Ballyholland birds hard to beat

Last weekend the NIPA birds were competing from Fermoy. 18,300 birds were liberated at 10.45am in a Westerly wind.

Ballyholland in Newry had the best birds with 1st Open won by Sands & Rice doing velocity 1685, and hard luck to Owen Markey who has finished 2rd Open NIPA for the third time this year. They were followed by Ian Gibb & Sons of Glenavy & Dist 1st Sect D and G & M Atcheson of Ligoniel 1st Sect C.

Marcus Morrow from Broughshane, best bird in the MAC from Fermoy.

NIPA Fermoy (1) Open 649/18,313: 1-1G Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1685, 2-2G O Markey Ballyholland 1683, 3-1D I Gibb & Sons Glenavy 1679, 4-1C G & M Atcheson Ligoniel 1677, 5-3G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1676, 6-4G M/M G Delaney Dromore 1674, 7-2D J Greenaway Dromore 1674, 8-3D P & J Boal Dromore 1673, 9-4D G Boyle & Sons Colin 1672, 10-5D J Greenaway 1671, 11-2C McDowell & Crawford Carrick Soc 1671, 12-3C G McKenna Eastway 1670, 13-6D I Gibb & Sons 1670, 14-4C Gregg Bros & McCandless Titanic 1669, 15-7D D Aiken Dromara 1668, 16-8D A & R Milliken & Brady Hills & Maze 1668, 17-9D M McClure Titanic 1667, 18-10D I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1666, 19-11D G McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1666, 20-5G M/M G Delaney 1666.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Sect A 49/1371 – G & S Smith Cookstown 1550, B Morgan Coalisland 1525, G & S Smith 1522.

Sect B 110/2868 – Fleming Bros Crumlin 1620, Fleming Bros 1611, McConville Bros Crumlin 1588.

Frank Dickey scored a super 1st, 2nd and 3rd in Randalstown from Fermoy.

Sect C 118/2801 – G & M Atcheson Ligoniel 1677, McDowell & Crawford Carrick Soc 1671, G McKenna Eastway 1670.

Sect D 80/2303 – I Gibb & Sons Glenavy 1679, J Greenaway Dromore 1674, P & J Boal Dromore 1673.

Sect E 140/4923 – Collins & Douglas Blackwatertown 1663, G Douglas Wilton Cross 1653, Collins & Douglas 1652.

Sect F 33/935 – McCartan & Woodsides Killyleagh & Dist 1660, McCartan & Woodsides 1657, J Hall & Son Harmony 1657.

Collins & Douglas 1st Sect E and Geoffrey Douglas (r) the runner-up.

Sect G 68/2444 – Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1685, O Markey Ballyholland 1683, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1676.

Sect H 51/668 – John Convey Omagh & Dist 1385, D Canning Derry & Dist 1347, John Convey 1341. Sect H subject to correction.

NIPA Race/Date

Fermoy (1) 19/08/17 – Lib 10.45am in a Westerly wind

Davy Booth 1st Sect H doing velocity 1398.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – E Grew 1532, B Morgan 1525, Kevin Carolan 1514.

Coleraine Premier HPS - J L Madden 1509, E & D Tosh 1489, T & J McDonald 1480, 1476. J L Madden ABC.

Coleraine & County Derry – Rab Montgomery 1506, Mrs B McCrudden 1450, T McCrudden 1415, W & W Murdock 1399. Rab Montgomery collects the pools with the winning bird. It was bred by T Stewart of Windsor Social plus £18.

Cookstown Social – G & S Smith 1550, 1523, 1522, 1521.

Castledawson – S Watson 1402, 1353, Savage Bros 1338.

Alan McBride from Harryville had the best bird in Ballymena from Fermoy.

Dungannon – Ian Blair 1491, 1489, Eamon Bleeks 1450.

Windsor Social 10/230 – A & M Boyle 1509, R & J Parke 1477, R McCann 1474, T Scott & Son 1473.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart - Tommy White 1267, Eamon Quigley 1250, Michael Rabbett 1197, Noel Doherty 1186. Well done to Tommy & Ryan White. This wee bird has also taken the pools two weeks on the trot after finishing 2nd last week too. Tony Rodgers bred it.

Derry & District – D Canning 1347, A McCrudden 1186, J & G Ramsey 1130, D Canning 1083.

Foyle RPS – Tony Bradley 1177.

Limavady – R Witherow 1326, J McCool 1310, R Witherow 1308.

Londonderry PRS – Leo Flanagan & Son 1341, 1175, 1173.

Maiden City 7/55 – Frankie Ramsey 1030, 1022, Coyle Bros 1016, Concannon Bros 923. Very well done Frankie, two wins back to back.

Omagh & District – John Convey.1341, A Kelly 1289, C & C Reid 1276, S Eglington 1267.

Strabane & District 7/52 – H & P McNulty 1191, James McDaid 1173, 1121, 1112. Nice one Harry, well done.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 8/200 – M/M Robinson 1500, J Balmer 1489, M/M Robinson 1485, J Young McManus & Sons 1461. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – Young McManus & Sons 1433, J Orr & Son 1415.

Ballymena & District HPS 14/341 – J Eagleson & Sons 1541, 1532, Blair & Rankin 1529, J Eagleson & Sons 1518. The winning Blue w/f cock was a gift from Brian Herbison, he was timed at 14.43hrs flying 200 miles.

Ballymoney HPS 13/402 – D Dixon 1544, 1529, J McDowell & Sons 1508, S Laverty 1507.

Ballymoney West Combine 6/167 - J McDowell & Sons 1508, J Hutchinson & Son 1489, R J Elliott 1438, W Blair 1392.

Broughshane & District HPS 7/100 – T & M Morrow 1571, 1526, D Houston & Son 1478, 1463. Marcus times a Lambrecht into his Kells loft from Fermoy in a strong westerly wind. Thanks to Alastair Purvis who gifted the bird.

Cullybackey HPS 14/525 – A Darragh 1510, Gibson & O’Neill 1475, A Darragh 1473, 1473.

Crumlin & District - Fleming Bros 1620, 1611, McConville Bros 1588, Thompson Bros 1585.

Dervock RPC 4/100 - S Laverty 1507, J Hutchinson & Son 1489, 1489, D & H Stuart 1466.

Harryville HPS 10/232 – A McBride 1580, L Mullan 1570, R H Clements 1553, A McBride 1537.

Kells & District HPS 7/164 – Surgenor Bros 1585, A Barkley & Son 1536, Surgenor Bros 1517, B Swann & Son 1516. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Surgenor Bros 1517, A Barkley & Son 1501, Surgenor Bros 1472, B Swann & Son 1450. The members of the club were saddened this week to hear of the death of a senior member of the club, James Shields. Although living in Antrim he raced to his loft at Ballynoe Road, Tardree and his presence will be missed by all his fellow members. He was a true gentleman of the sport.

Muckamore HPS 10/234 – S & J Bones 1618, Sam Maginty 1584, S & J Bones 1567, D J Thompson 1555.

New Antrim Amal – K Wilkinson & Son 1507, McFall & McManus 1502, 1502, K Wilkinson & Son 1498.

Randalstown HPS 16/217 – F & G & J Dickey 1552, 1548, 1526, W & W Gilbert 1500.

Rasharkin & District HPS 9/325 – J & M Milliken 1531, 1520, Steele & McNeill 1494, W McFetridge 1471.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 9/489 – G Buckley & Son 1595, 1595, 1595, 1595.

Armagh – Eamonn & Matthew Curran 1616, 1616, D C & P McArdle 1606, Eamonn & Matthew Curran 1601.

Beechpark Social – G McEvoy 1666, 1634, 1634.

Blackwatertown HPS – Collins & Douglas 1663, 1652, J Brown 1621, Collins & Douglas 1592.

Bleary – R Adamson 1590, 1585, 1569.

Bondhill – David Calvin 1606, 1605, 1605, 1602.

Edgarstown – J Whitten & Son 1580, A & R Neill 1579, S & E Buckley 1573.

Gilford & District – G O’Dowd 1645, Rafferty & Yoman 1643, G O’Dowd 1632.

Laurelvale – A Craig 1644, D Lunn 1632, 1622.

Loughgall – Stanley West 1564, 1513, 1512, 1480.

Lurgan Social – J Douglas & Son 1638, D & B Lyness 1634, J Douglas & Son 1616, 1616.

Markethill – G Hewitt 1604, A Humphries & Son 1596, P McCall 1590.

Monaghan – P McFadden 1529, C Myres 1523, 1523.

Portadown & Drumcree HPS 10/322 – Hagan & Rowney 1624, 1624, 1607, 1587. 2 Bird Club - Neil Haughian, Hagan and Rowney. Showing us all the way today fantastic card from a partnership at the top of their game. Congratulations also to Neil Haughian on winning the 2 Bird and the Ring Scheme.

Wilton Cross – G Douglas 1653, C J & B Ferris 1609, D Carville & Son 1598 ABC, G Douglas 1590.

Double Sect B Success for Fleming Bros of Crumlin -

Another fantastic result for the Crumlin based Fleming Bros, Ian and Jimmy win 1st Sect B for the second week on the trot recording velocity 1620 from Fermoy. Sire of the Dark Cheq cock was from Ted Davin of the North Liverpool Fed top Geerinckx bloodlines while the dam has won 2 x 1st Sections. The Dark Cheq cock was sitting eggs. Like the previous week the Fleming Bros were also 2nd followed by McConville Bros and Thompson Bros from the same club, then Surgenor Bros best in Kells & District cleaning up here. The F & G & J Dickey team had the top three places in Randalstown and Sam & Jason Bones had the winner yet again in Muckamore.MAC Fermoy (1) – T & M Morrow Assoc Member 1571, F & G & J Dickey Randalstown 1552, F & G & J Dickey 1548, D Dixon Rasharkin 1544, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1541, J Eagleson & Sons 1532, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1531, D Dixon 1529, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1529, D Dixon 1528, F & J & G Dickey 1526, T & M Morrow 1526, D Dixon 1524, D Dixon 1524, J & M Milliken 1520.

The Young Bird Knock Out reached the Quarter Final stage at the weekend race from Fermoy. Matches were - Mr & Mrs Robinson (Ahoghill) v Danny Dixon (Rasharkin), Blair & Rankin (Ballymena) v McFall & McManus (Ballymena), J Eagleson & Sons (Ballymena) v Harold Cubitt (Rasharkin), W & J Smyth (Ballymena) v Young McManus & Sons (Ahoghill). The Semi Final is Fermoy on 2nd September with the Final in Rosscarbery Nat 9th September. Semi-Final Matches are D Dixon (Rasharkin) v Blair & Rankin (Ballymena) and J Eagleson & Sons (Ballymena) v W & J Smyth (Ballymena).

Marking Arrangements for Cullybackey Centre – Money for Talbenny YB Nat will be collected on Wed 23rd Aug in Cullybackey Clubrooms from 8.30pm to 9.30pm. All birds race marked in Cullybackey Thur 24th Aug from 3.30pm to 6.00pm. All ETS clocks to be cleared of all races, T3 clocks ready after lorry leaves clubrooms.

Money for Rosscarberry YB Nat will be collected Tues 5th Sept in Cullybackey Clubrooms 8.30 pm to 9.30pm. Birds will be race marked Fri 8th Sept 3.30pm to 6.00pm. ETS Clocks to be cleared of all races, T3 clocks ready after lorry leaves.

Lost Ballymena Area IHU15 N-27280 blue hen, contact HOMER. Found PL11098-13/0385. Contact Ballymena Tel: 256 43004. BE17-6087743 bird found by non-fancier any know who owns this bird? Roy Bothwell from Lurgan has just moved some young birds, the best of his distance lines that in last 4 seasons have won 13th, 17th, 25th, 39th and 42nd in the Kings Cup plus the Triple Crown. Tel: 012 38 329548.

Close finish in the Coleraine Triangle -

Best in Coleraine from the Fermoy race at the weekend was J L Madden, Secretary of the Coleraine Premier, he was followed by A & M Boyle 1st in the Windsor Social on the same yard (1509) and Rab Montgomery 1st Coleraine & County Derry (1506).Coleraine Triangle Fermoy (1) – J L Madden Coleraine Prem 1509.4, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1509.3, R Montgomery Coleraine & Co Derry 1506, E & D Tosh Coleraine Prem 1489, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1480, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1477, T & J McDonald 1476, R McCann Windsor Soc 1474, T Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1473, T & J McDonald 1471, A & M Boyle 1464, A & M Boyle 1464, T Scott & Son 1464, R & J Parke 1463, T Scott & Son 1463, K Glass Windsor Soc 1463, 1463, 1463, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1459, 1458.