Ballymena Mart to host elite ewe lamb sale

Next Monday evening (September 11th) will see Ballymena Mart host a dedicated sale of elite quality Suffolk cross Mule ewe lambs on behalf of Jamese McCloy, who runs a 240-strong breeding Mule flock close to the Glenshane Pass in Co Derry.

“All the ewes and hoggets in the flock are crossed with Premium Suffolk tips, which have been specifically selected to produce lambs with plenty of scope,” Jamese said. “I specifically select breeding ram lambs with plenty of growth potential. And this is reflected in their progeny.

“A total of 200 ewe lambs have been entered for the Ballymena sale. They were born between the end of February and the middle of March this year.”

Jamese is quick to point out that his ewe lambs have tremendous breeding potential.

“The Mule influence ensures that they will be prolific and have plenty of milk while the Suffolk influence guarantees that they can produce elite quality meat-producing progeny, if crossed with a Texel, Suffolk or any other terminal sire,” he added.

Jamese buys in high quality Mule hogget replacements for his flock. These are sourced from Premier Shows and Sales: “This ensures that I can keep the lambing pattern as tight as possible. The flock recorded a 200% lambing rate this year.”

He aims to get as much production from grass as possible. Up to this point, 2017 has been an excellent grazing year. As a consequence, all of the ewe lambs entered for the Ballymena sale are in excellent condition. In addition, they have been regularly wormed and drenched with supplementary minerals and vitamins, so as to maximise growth rates.

“The majority of the lambs are fit to go out with the rams over the coming weeks,” Jamese said. I know that some flockowners prefer to rear their young stock through to hoggets before breeding from them. And, again, there are a number of lambs entered for next Monday evening’s sale, which meet this requirement.”

Next Monday’s sale gets underway at 7.00pm. For further information, telephone Jamese McCloy on 07979 860070.