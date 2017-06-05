Ballymena qualifiers on their way to finals

The first qualifiers for the 2017 McLarnon Feeds/Northern Ireland Show Association Dairy Cow Championship were selected from a highly competitive dairy class at Ballymena Show last Saturday.

The judge for this first qualifying round was Mr Gilmour Lawrie from Prestwick, Ayrshire.

The first Ballymena qualifier for the 2017 McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship was Sandyford Honest Blizzard EX94(2), exhibited by John Hunter, Crumlin. Congratulating John on his success are Gilmour Lawrie (Judge), Brian King (NISA), Clarence Calderwood (NISA) and Philip Whyte (McLarnon Feeds).

Gilmour farms in partnership with his wife Caroline and son Kevin, and together they run the famous Brieryside Ayrshire and Eastfield Holstein herds. He was very impressed with the quality of stock on show at Ballymena.

Gilmour’s first qualifier was the Ayrshire, Sandyford Honest Blizzard EX94(2), owned by John and Michael Hunter, Crumlin.

This exceptional fourth calver was Ayrshire Champion and Interbreed Honourable Mention at the 2016 RUAS Winter Fair, and repeated this success, taking the Ayrshire Championship and Reserve Interbreed Championship at this year’s Balmoral Show.

As a third calver she produced 10,500kg at 4.30% Butterfat and 3.40% Protein. Now calved since October, she is currently averaging 35 kg/day.

The second Ballymena qualifier was Priestland 5235 PS James Rose EX93, from the McLean family’s Holstein herd at Bushmills.

This tremendous fourth calver took the Reserve Championship Award at the 2016 McLarnon Feeds/NISA Championship final, and was the 2016 All-Ireland Cow of the Year Champion.

As a third calver she produced 13,671kg at 4.45% Butterfat and 3.32% Protein. Just freshly calved, she is currently yielding 60 litres/day.

McLarnon Feeds would like to congratulate both Ballymena qualifiers and wish them all the best for the final at Antrim Show on 22nd July.