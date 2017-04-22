Ballymena Show to host Simmental heifer derby

The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club has announced that its Woodcraft Kitchens (Kilrea) Junior Heifer Derby will take place at Ballymena Show on Saturday, 27th May.

Open to heifers born in 2016, the heifer derby carries a total prize fund of £400, and will be judged by William Ferguson from the noted Sperrin View Herd based at Stewartstown, County Tyrone.

There are three classes in the heifer derby: 1/1/16 to 30/4/16; 1/5/16 to 31/8/16 and 1/9/16 to 31/12/16.

The schedule for County Antrim Agricultural Association’s Ballymena Show includes a variety of classes for Simmental cows, heifers, bulls, and is also a qualifier for the Ivomec Super Simmental Pair of the Year competition. The event is a nominated points show for the Danske Bank Male and Female of the Year Awards.

Entries close on Friday 12th May.

View the schedule online at www.ballymenashow.co.uk, or contact the secretary Janet Hume on tel: 028 2565 2666.