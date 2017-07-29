Ballymena venue for dairy calf show

The 15th annual multi-breed dairy calf show will take place at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Saturday 19th August.

Judging commences at 10.00am with the Holstein section coming under scrutiny from Graham Kirby, owner of the Absolute Herd based in Lancashire. The Ayrshire judge has still to be confirmed.

A spokesman for the organising committee said: “This show attracts exhibitors from all over the country, and is the highlight of the year for many budding showmen and women. The schedule features showmanship classes for novice and experienced handlers, as well as a large number of classes for heifer calves from both breeds.”

The Ayrshire showmanship classes are sponsored by Pat O’Boyle from OB Construction, and the Holstein showmanship classes are supported by Dennis Torrens from DT Services. John Thompson and Sons Ltd is continuing its sponsorship of the Holstein calf classes. The Ayshire calf classes will be supported by United Feeds.

Alan Armstrong from Western Farm Enterprises based in Lisnaskea has confirmed continued sponsorship of the Holstein exhibitor-bred championship.

The entry fee for calf classes and showmanship classes is £10 per entry.

Holstein entry forms and schedules can be downloaded from the website: www.holstein-ni.co.uk. Alternatively contact HYB secretary Andrew Patton on mobile 07789 285272.

For a copy of the Ayrshire schedule and entry form contact club secretary Jayne McConnell on mobile 07734 231802.

Completed entry forms must be accompanied by the relevant fees and returned on or before Friday 4th August 2017.