Ballymoney qualifiers for dairy championship

The glorious weather last Saturday helped attract a large crowd of spectators and an excellent display of top quality dairy stock to Ballymoney Show.

Selecting the Ballymoney qualifiers for the 2017 McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship was judge Mr Ian Watson, from the Majestic Holstein Herd, Coleraine.

First of the qualifiers from Ballymoney was the Jersey heifer, Priestland Tequilas Daisy Jane, from the McLean Family’s herd at Bushmills. This promising heifer is no stranger to show success, having won the Jersey heifer-in-milk class at Balmoral Show last month.

As a maiden heifer, she finished runner-up in her class at the 2016 Balmoral Show, and was placed third at the UK Dairy Expo in 2016. Calved since 12 February, she is currently yielding 28 kg/day at 5.04% butterfat and 3.80% protein. She is projected to exceed 7,000kg for the lactation.

The second Ballymoney qualifier was the second calver, Fordwich Saratoga Agnes VG87, from the Henry Family’s Mostragee Holstein herd, Stranocum. Her success at Ballymoney follows on from Balmoral where she finished second in the Second Calver class.

As a heifer, Agnes won the Senior Heifer-in-Milk class at the 2016 Balmoral Show, and went on to be awarded Reserve Intermediate Champion. In her first lactation she produced 10,140 kg at 4.96% butterfat and 3.23% protein. Just ten weeks calved, she is currently yielding 39 kg/day at 5.60% butterfat and 3.00% protein.

McLarnon Feeds would like to congratulate both cows on their qualification and wish them all the best for the final at Antrim Show on Saturday, 22nd July.