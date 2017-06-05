Ballymoney Show championship goes to McLean Holstein cow

It took three judges to sort out the Supreme Cattle Championship at Ballymoney Show 2017.
Intermittent rain showers did not detract from the large crowds that enjoyed this year’s Ballymoney Show. The event saw The McLean family, from Bushmills in Co Antrim, win the Supreme Cattle Championship with the outstanding Holstein cow Priestland PS James Rose. The fourth calver had won the Dairy Inter-Breed title earlier in the day.
But the judging of the Supreme Championship class was a close run thing with the Holstein cow competing for the top prize against the Beef Inter-Breed Champion, a cross-bred heifer exhibited by Moneymore man Robert Miller.
Initially, the two judges - Mark Logan from Clandeboye Estate and Alan Burleigh, from Lisnaskea – had called it a ‘dead heat’ between the two animals. At that stage, a third judge - John Henning - was called in to provide his assessment. His casting vote went in the direction of the Holstein cow.
James Rose calved in February of this year. Last weekend’s show saw her win a second successive Dairy Inter Breed title at Ballymoney. She is currently giving 58L of milk per day.
“We have had a great start to the showing year,” confirmed Iain McLean.
“All of our stock performed extremely well at Ballymena last week and we have followed this up with an equally good performance at Ballymoney, which is our home show.”
Robert Miller won the Commercial Beef and Beef Inter-Breed championship with his 16-month old heifer Million Dollar Baby. She is an animal that has caught the eye at a number of shows already this year. Miller also won the reserve Commercial Beef Championship with another eye-catching heifer Jo Jo.
One of the most encouraging features of the 2017 agricultural show calendar to date has been the tremendous turnout of sheep at all the events. And last weekend’s Ballymoney Show did not disappoint in this regard.
The Inter-Breed title was won by Ballymena Charollais breeder William McAllister with an outstanding shearling ewe. The Reserve Inter Breed award was picked up by William and his father Brian with a Texel ram lamb.
Sheep inter-breed judge Brian Gilchrist, from Biggar in Scotland, described the grouping of animals presented before him as being of elite quality.
“It really was exceptionally difficult to choose a winner from all of the breed representatives that had gained entry into the final class of the day,” he said.
“I chose the Charollais ewe as my champion because of her tremendous strength and all round character.”
Ballymoney Show results 2017
CATTLE
Supreme Champion: McLean family
Reserve: Robert Miller
Dairy Inter-Breed Champion: McLean family
Reserve: McLean family
Beef Inter – Breed Champion: R Miller
Reserve: V Chestnutt
Dairy Young Handlers’ Champion (under 12): H Orr
Reserve: A Gregs
Beef Young Handlers’ Champion (under 12): K Diamond
Reserve: M McCrellis
Beef Young Handlers’ Champion (13 – 18 yo): V Johnston
Reserve: C Dorman
Best Group of three dairy animals: 1st McLean family; 2nd G Smyth
Best group of three pedigree beef animals: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd T Dodds
Best pedigree beef heifer: 1st Dorman family; 2nd T Dodds
Best pedigree beef bull: 1st T Dodds; 2nd V & D Chestnutt
Best pair of dairy heifers: 1st G Smyth; 2nd McLean family
Best pedigree dairy heifer in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family
Best pedigree dairy heifer – not in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd G Smyth
McLarnon’s Qualifiers: 1 McLean family; 2 Henry family
Linden Foods’ NISA qualifier – Beef Heifer Championship: Dorman family
Bank of Ireland Junior Bull Championship qualifier: T Dodds
Centenary Silver Salver – McLean family
Perpetual Challenge Cup - McLean family
Lely Centre Prize: McLean family
Runner-up: McLean family
Ballymoney Boriugh Council Cup: Robert Miller
Most Successful Cattle Exhibitor Award: McLean family
DAIRY SECTION
Holstein classes
Champion: McLean family
Reserve: McLean family
Calf class – less than 8 months: 1st McLean family; 2nd Gregg family
Calf class – 8 to 12 months: 1st Henry family; 2nd D Torrens
Heifer – not in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd G Smyth
Heifer in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family
Cow in milk – 2nd lactation and above: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family
Dairy Coloured breeds classes
Champion: M King family
Reserve: M King family
Calf class – under 12 months: 1st M King
Cow in milk class: 1st M King
BEEF SECTION
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: S McCollum
Reserve: A & G Parke
Bull born in 2015: 1st S McCollum; 2nd V & D Chestnutt
Bull born in 2016: 1st A & G Parke
Cow class: 1st A & G Parke
Belted Galloway classes
Champion: R Creith
Reserve: S Barry
Cow class: 1st R Creith; 2nd R Creith
Senior heifer class: 1st L & C O’Neill; 2nd D Henry
Bull class: 1st D Henry; 2nd S Barry
British Blue classes
Champion: Dorman family
Reserve: T Dodds
Bull class: 1st T Dodds
Cow class: 1st Dorman family; 2nd T Dodds
Heifer class: 1st T Dodds
Calf class: 1st C McCrea
Pairs class: 1st T Dodds
British Blonde classes
Champion: Johnston Farms
Reserve: Johnston Farms
Cow class: 1st Johnston Farms
Senior heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms
Junior heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms
Pairs class: 1st Johnston Farms
Charolais classes
Champion: V & D Chestnutt
Reserve: A Shiels
Senior bull: 1st V & D Chestnutt
Bull born in 2016: 1st A Shiels
Cow class: 1st A Shiels
Hereford classes
Champion: I McFadden
Reserve: C McCrea
Cow class: 1st C McCrea
Heifer class: 1st I McFadden
Limousin classes
Champion: Crawford Bros
Reserve: L Millen
Cow class: 1st Crawford Bros; 2nd L Millen
Senior heifer class: 1st L Millen; 2nd R Robinson
Heifer or bull – yearling class: 1st Crawford Bros
Beef Shorthorn classes
Champion: Cherryvalley Est
Reserve: Cherryvalley Est
Cow class: 1st Cherryvalley Est
Heifer class: 1st Cherryvalley Est; 2nd M Millen
Calf class: 1st S Kerr
Bull class: 1st Cherryvalley Est; 2nd S Kerr
Pairs class: 1st M Millen; 2nd Cherryvalley Est
Commercial classes
Champion: R Miller
Reserve: R Miller
Store heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd R Miller
Beef heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd G Elliott
SHEEP SECTION
Inter-breed Champion: W McAllister
Reserve: B & W McAllister
Northern Ireland Continental Sheep qualifier: 1 E McAllister
NISA Sheep Championship – qualifier: 1 C Patterson; 2 M Wright
Young handler class 8 – 14: 1st L Doyle; 2nd W Stewart
Beltex classes
Champion: E McAllister
Reserve: E McAllister
Ewe class: 1st E McAllister
Ram lamb class: 1st E McAllister
Ewe lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Pair of lambs: 1st E McAllister
Lanark Blackface classes
Champion: S Wallace
Reserve: A McFarland
Senior ram class: 1st S Wallace
Shearling ram class: 1st A McFarlane; 2nd McCormick Bros
Ewe – any age – class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd S Wallace
Shearling ewe class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd N McClenaghan
Ram lamb class: 1st S Wallace; 2nd A McFarland
Ewe lamb class: 1st A McFarland; 2nd N McLenaghan
Perth Blackface classes
Champion: W & R Smyth
Reserve: W & R Smyth
Ram class – 2 shear and up: 1st W & R Smyth; 2nd A B Carson
Shearling ram class: 1st W & R Smyth; 2nd W & R Smyth
Ewe rearing lambs class: 1st A B Carson; 2nd G Watson
Shearling ewe class; 1st M & R Smyth: 2nd G Watson
Ram lamb class: 1st A B Carson; 2nd A B Carson
Ewe lamb class: 1st W & R Smyth; 2nd M & R Smyth
Pair of lambs class: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd W & R Smyth
Blue Faced Leicester classes
Champion: M Wright
Reserve: M Wright
Senior ram class: 1st E McKeegan
Ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd W Adams
Yearling ewe class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright
Ram lamb class: 1st E McKeegan; 2nd M Wright
Ewe lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright
Pair of lambs class: 1st M Wright; 2nd W Adams
Border Leicester classes
Champion: H Dickey
Reserve: H Dickey
Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey
Gimmer class: 1st C Patterson; 2nd H Dickey
Ram lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd H Dickey
Ewe lamb class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd W Adams
Pair of lambs class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd I Barr
Charollais classes
Champion: W McAllister
Reserve: T Fenton
Ram class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd D & L Mawhinney
Senior ewe class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd R McBratney
Shearling ewe class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister
Ram lamb class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd D Kerr
Ewe lamb class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister
Group of three class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd W McAllister
Dorset classes
Champion: A Knox
Reserve: J & C Robson
Ram class: 1st J & C Robson; 2nd S Wilson
Ewe class: 1st J & C Robson; 2nd S McCarry
Shearling ewe class: 1st S Wilson; 2nd J & C Robson
Ram lamb class: 1st A Knox; 2nd J Wilson
Ewe lamb class: 1st J & C Robson; 2nd S McCarry
Pair of lambs class: 1st A Knox; 2nd J & C Robson
Greyface classes
Champion: J Adams
Reserve: J Adams
Senior ewe class: 1st J Adams; 2nd M Wright
Yearling ewe – dry: 1st J Adams; 2nd P Donnelly
Yearling ewe – suckling: 1st:J Adams
Ewe lamb class: 1st M Wright
Hampshire Down classes
Champion: S Doyle
Reserve: D McAleese
Ewe class: 1st D McAleese
Ewe lamb class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd P Lawson
Ram class: 1st D McAleese
Ram lamb class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd P Lawson
Pair of lambs class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd P Lawson
Ile de France classes
Champion: E Adamson
Reserve: E Adamson
Ram class: 1st E Adamson
Ewe class: 1st E Adamson
Ewe lamb class: 1st E Adamson
Kerryhill classes
Champion: I Barr
Reserve: J Stewart
Ram class: 1st J Barr; 2nd A & M McConnell
Ewe class: 1st:I Barr; 2nd J Stewart
Ram lamb class: 1st J Stewart; 2nd A & M McConnell
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Stewart; 2nd A & M McConnell
Pair of lambs class: 1st J Stewart; 2nd A & M McConnell
Mules classes
Champion: W Adams
Reserve: M Wright
Senior ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd W Adams
Shearling ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd P Donnelly
Ewe lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright
Pair of lambs class: 1st M Wright; 2nd W Adams
Rouge de L’Oeust classes
Champion: J Tannahill
Reserve: J Tannahill
Ram class: 1st J Tannahill
Ewe class: 1st J Tannahill
Shearling ewe class: 1st J Tannahill
Ram lamb class: 1st J Tannahill
Ewe lamb class: 1st J Tannahill
Pair of lambs class: 1st J Tannahill
Suffolk classes
Champion: R & J Watson
Reserve: H O’Kane
Senior ram class: 1st R & J Watson
Shearling ram class: 1st R & J Watson; 2nd R & S Barclay
Ewe class: 1st C Patterson; 2nd H O’Kane
Shearling ewe class: 1st H O’Kane; 2nd R C & J C Watson
Ram lamb class: 1st R & J Watson; 2nd P Donnelly
Ewe lamb class: 1st P Donnelly; 2nd R & J Watson
Pair of lambs class: 1st R & J Watson; 2nd P Donnelly
Texel classes
Zwartbles’ classes
Champion: E Anderson
Reserve: E Anderson
Ewe class: 1st E Anderson
Shearlingfewe class: 1st E Anderson
Champion: B & W McAllister
Reserve: A Gault
Ram class: 1st K McAfee; 2nd K McAfee
Ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd C Gregg
Shearling ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault
Ram lamb class: 1st B & W McAllister; 2nd V & D Chestnutt
Ewe lamb class: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Gault
Pair of lambs class: 1st A Gault; 2nd C Gregg
Pair of hogget ewes: 1st A Gault; 2nd A Thompson
Lleyn classes
Champion: R Millen
Reserve: Adamson family
Ram class: 1st R Millen; 2nd G Calwell
Ewe class: 1st R Millen; 2nd G Calwell
Shearling ewe class: 1st Adamson family; 2nd R Millen
Ram lamb class: 1st R Millen; 2nd R Millen
Ewe lamb class: 1st R Millen; 2nd R Millen
Pair of lambs’ class: 1st R Millen; 2nd G Calwell
Butcher’s lambs classes
Champion: J Tannahill
Reserve: J Tannahill
Any other breed classes
Champion: A & J Knox
Reserve: V Hughes
Ram class: 1st A & J Knox
Ewe class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd A & J Knox
Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd J Hawthorne
Ewe lamb class: 1st V Hughes; 2nd A & J Knox
GOAT SECTION
Champion: Galbraith Brothers
Reserve: Galbraith Brothers
Female goat class – Toggenburg: 1st Galbraith Brothers
Female goat class – Anglo Nubian: 1st Galbraith Brothers
Female goatling class – Saanen: 1st Galbraith Brothers; 2nd M J McMorris
Female goatling class – Anglo Nubian: 1st Galbraith Brothers
Female goatlng class – Toggenburg: 1st Galbraith Bros
Female kid class – Saanen: 1st M McMorris; 2nd Galbraith Bros