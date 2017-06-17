Ballynahinch & District road run

Ballynahinch Vintage & Classic Club will hold a Road Run on Thursday 22nd June in Ballynahinch.

For spectators wishing to witness this nostalgic convey of vintage tractors and cars, the tractors will complete a lap of Ballynahinch town centre before travelling on the Saintfield Road, Glenview Road, Ballylone Road, Creevyargon Road to McCormicks corner before returning to Ballynahinch.

The cars will leave Lisburn Road car park, complete a lap of the town before travelling along Belfast Road to Temple roundabout, turn left at Ballymacbrennan crossroads, Comber Road, Legacurry, Lisnagarvey Hockey Club and return to Ballynahinch.

Martin Gill, who has been behind the launch of the new club said: “We welcome tractors and cars to join us in Ballynahinch on Thursday 22nd June where you’ll be made very welcome. Road runs are extremely popular where tractor and car enthusiasts can come and see up close anything from modern powerful tractors, to restored, mint vintage cars dating back to the 1950’s or even earlier.”

The road run will leave Lisburn Road Car Park, Ballynahinch at 7pm. Entry fee £10.00, including supper afterwards in the Masonic Hall and there is no requirement to enter in advance.

Ballynahinch Vintage & Classic Club plans to celebrate and promote the history of vehicles, agricultural machinery including ploughing. The Club plans to hold a ploughing match at a later date. For any queries contact Martin Gill on 07908594087.