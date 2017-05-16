Balmoral show breaks attendance records

Last week’s Balmoral Show broke all previous attendance records and it has been announced the agricultural showpiece is set to return for another four days next year.

Organisers said they were delighted with the success of this year’s show, which for the first time in almost 30 years ran for four days.

The extra day on Saturday – combined with a great spell of weather – led to a peak in the number of visitors in the show’s history with 115,000 attendees.

Translink said a considerable amount of people travelled on public transport services during the event with record numbers using the free shuttle bus service between Lisburn train station and Balmoral Park.

They say it helped ease road congestion and allowed more people to arrive at the event in a timely and comfortable manner.

A highlight of the show was the inaugural Champion of Champions, which was won by Robin and Agnes Todd’s Large White pig, Cappagh Greenback 235 TH who netted her owners the prestigious title and £1,000 prize money.

Prince Edward visited the show on Friday while Prime Minister Theresa May called in on Saturday. Another popular guest was Countryfile presenter Adam Henson.

Rhonda Geary, operations director, said: “We are thrilled with how our 2017 show went.

“The weather was fantastic, the fourth day went brilliantly and the Balmoral buzz was certainly there.”

She confirmed that plans are already well in place for the 150th Balmoral Show which will be held from May 16 to 19 next year.