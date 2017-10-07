Bank supports the Winter Fair

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has announced that the 2017 Royal Ulster Winter Fair, now in its 32nd year, will again be sponsored solely by Danske Bank.

This marks the second year into a confirmed three year sponsorship deal with Danske Bank, who have been longstanding supporters of the Winter Fair over the past 31 years.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director commented: “We are delighted to be hosting the 2017 Royal Ulster Winter Fair once again with the generous financial support of Danske Bank.

“Their continued support has played a pivotal role in making the Winter Fair the very successful event it is today. We are extremely proud of the ongoing partnership between ourselves and Danske Bank as it highlights our own, and the bank’s, support of the dairy industry.”

Robert McCullough, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank commented: “Danske Bank’s long term sponsorship of the Royal Ulster Winter Fair is a signal of our continued support for the dairy sector and Northern Ireland’s wider agri-food industry. We have supported the Winter Fair since its inception and remained committed to it through what have often been difficult times for farmers.

“We believe the balance of “challenges” and “opportunities” facing our sector has now shifted back in favour of the opportunities and we look forward to discussing this more optimistic outlook with the farmers and industry representatives who attend this year’s fair.”

This year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park on Thursday 14th December from 9am to 5pm. To keep up to date with 2017 Winter Fair news check out the website www.winterfair.org.uk, Facebook: Winter Fair or Twitter @ruaswinterfair