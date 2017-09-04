Barbecue and barn dance charity cheque presentation

Richard and Selena Beattie recently held a night on their farm at Glenpark Road to hand over the cheques for money raised at their barbecue and barn dance held at the end of June.

This year’s charities were very close to the Beattie family and help local people and families through very hard times in life.

Group of volunteers with Richard and Selena Beattie presenting cheque to charities

Chest Heart and stroke Northern Ireland and Aware Northern Ireland are two charities that Richard and Selena know first hand that have helped local people in the surrounding area.

Richard Beattie Livestocks (Gortin Mart) sponsored the evening for all the volunteers that gave up their time and resources to help run this event and make it the success it was.

Thanks must go to the following people who helped: William Wilson, James O’Hagan, Ray, Adam and Matthew Wilson, Tommy and Paddy, Cappagh and City of Derry Young Farmers’ Clubs, Hemptons Bar and Off Sales, Strathroy Dairies, Robert Cummings and family, Ben Monaghan and Clean Tec, Oma Gas, Peter McBride (Gortin Road Spar), Sandra Edgar, The Baxter Families, Ray Mathews and Family, Richard Hawks, Millstone Bar, Silverbirch Hotel, PSNI, all the Beattie families (Richard family), Aide McCutcheon, Heather and Mervyn Beattie, Paddy Nuggent, Ann and Ady Hamilton, Norman Hempton, Patterson Stewart, K Preston and Family, McKee Meats and Sam, Barbara Pinkerton and the team of caterers and Terry McLaughlin and to any one missed the organisers thank everyone.

The total raised was £28,122.50, split in two for each charity was £14,061.25, a record for Richard Beattie’s barbecues.

Organising committee presenting cheque on behalf of all to Chest Heart and Stroke NI and Aware NI

Richard and Helena Beattie have raised over £70,000 over three years with their barbecue and barn dances for local charities within Northern Ireland - a total that by no means is an easy task.

Although both have stated they will run no more barbecues, they have enjoyed working with all the helpers, voluntary and paid services, that have made them all a success and thank all for their time and effort in raising over £70,000 for local charities in three years. They also wish to thank all for attending and supporting all three barbecues and darn dances, without the general public who came along from all over to support these events they could not have raised as much so, to all once again, thank-you.

Alan Beattie, Rowan Gailey and Mervyn beattie having a good time at the presentation of the cheque at Beatties

Mr and Mrs Ray Mathews enjoying the night at Beatties

Members of City of Derry YFC, Cappagh YFC the organising committee Richard and Selena Beattie and repersentives from charites with cheque with money raised