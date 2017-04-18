BASC promote new Subaru Isuzu scheme

BASC (the British Association for Shooting and Conservation) are a strong and unified voice for shooting. BASC promote high standards in shooting through safety training and actively engage on legislative matters that may affect shooting, conservation and agricultural pest control interests.

Accessing remote offroad areas is all part of a day’s work for BASC, and they have now joined with Isuzu and Subaru to offer BASC Member discounts across their best-selling ranges of 4x4 cars and pick-ups. The move is timed to coincide with the launch of the new Isuzu D-Max, which gets its UK public premiere at the Balmoral Show next month.

BASC Officer Jonny Orr said: “We’re delighted to have the full ranges of Subaru and Isuzu available with very attractive terms exclusive to our members. There’s an obvious affinity with these extremely capable 4x4 cars and pick-ups, their ability to go pretty much anywhere safely off road with a shooting party is immediately obvious when you get behind the wheel.

“The D-Max Huntsman is particularly attractive – trim items such as grille, mirror housings and door handles are blacked out to reduce reflections, inside the lockable canopy there’s a slide-out drawer arrangement ideal for guns, cartridges or sharps, syringes and livestock drugs. It’s cleverly concealed and simply accessed. There’s a drop down flap to prevent gundog legs being snared by the tailgate, and ample room for optional accessory dog cages. Isuzu even offer a rear winch for hauling carcasses into the loadspace – handy for red deer stalkers and fallen livestock.

“Subaru have become very popular with vets and agricultural businesses, buyers keep them for many years and work them hard and long,” said Jonny. “Large cargo areas and their 4x4 functionality combine well with the ability to carry five occupants in superbly comfortable spacious interiors. There’s a choice of economical diesel or petrol Boxer power units. On and offroad Subaru’s high qualities shine through, it’s a fantastic range of SUV’s - all Japanese built, backed by a superb manufacturer warranty.

“We’re delighted to have this new relationship with BASC,” said Alastair Kerr, Subaru and Isuzu’s Regional Manager in Northern Ireland. “Many of our customers have real affinity with BASC’s objectives. Subaru and Isuzu have a strong presence in farming communities and are a favourite choice of many rural businesses so it’s a pleasure to strengthen these bonds further. Our newest D-Max launches at Balmoral Show and is available now to members to pre-order for May deliveries. Come and see us on Stand D8 at the show, we’ll have the first UK showing of the full new D-Max range, and our best selling Subarus – the Forester, XV Crossover and Outback will all be on display.”

BASC have 140,000 members across the UK, their Northern Ireland office is on 0289 265 050. Full vehicle information is available at www.isuzu.co.uk and www.subaru.co.uk or any of six Isuzu dealers across NI and Subaru in Lisburn and Enniskillen. Be sure to tell them that Farming Life sent you!