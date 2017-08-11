Beacom sets Suffolk record at 13,000gns

Leading County Fermanagh breeder Gary Beacom hit the headlines at the recent Northern Ireland Branch Premier Show and Sale held in Ballymena Mart when his Rookery Rodeo sired lamb clinched the Supreme Champion title before going on to sell for a new breed record of 13,000gns.

The 2017 champion finding a new home in the flock of Donegal breeder Seamus Browne, Errigal Flock.

Gary and his brother Lee have had a run of successes in recent weeks, including they took the champion title at the Suffolk Sheep Society National Sale in Shrewsbury going on to sell to 21,000gns. This lamb was male and reserve overall champion at Balmoral Show earlier in the year.

A week later they also took the Reserve title with a full brother to the Ballymena champion going on to sell for 10,000gns to Donegal breeders Andrew and Richard Wilson and Co. Down breeders Brian and Shaun Dickson.

The Watson family sold the highest priced shearling with Chris Caldwell’s final bid of 700gns securing the Burnview Vardy ram. Campbell & Jason went on to take the Reserve Champion title with another Burnview Vardy bred lamb changing hands for 1,250gns to the Muff Flock of Patrick Carolan.

A number of breeders from the Republic of Ireland made their presence felt at the ringside with Peter Mangan, Co. Galway paying 2,000gns for another Rookery Rodeo bred ram lamb belonging to Gary Beacom’s Lakeview flock.

A total of 14 lambs went to the Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, B Lamb, Co. Armagh paid 1,500gns to secure an impressive ram lamb from the Oakbridge flock of Philip Gurney. It was bred by Dol-llys Dollar out of a Solwaybank Major ewe. Northern Ireland Branch Chairman, Geoffrey Douglas secured a Rhaeadr Rolls Royce I lamb from Coleraine breeder Dennis Taylor for 1,450gns.

Elsewhere in the show ring Stephanie and William Tait claimed the winning rosette in the Signet Recorded class.

Co. Antrim breeders Martin and Eoin Butler claimed the Novice Cup title with their Castleisle Carnage sired ram, Michael Smyth went on to take second and Kevin Rogan taking third place.

The pen of three honours went to the Bannview flock of Campbell and Jason Watson, Stephanie & William Tait and Stephen Sufferin were runners up.

Thank you to Sponsors Danske Bank for their continued support of the NI Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society.

Results

Shearling: 1, RC&JC Watson, 2, A Barkley, 3, RC&JC Watson.

Signet Recorded: 1, S&W Tait, 2, S&W Tait.

Novice: 1, M Butler, 2, M Smyth, 3, K Rogan.

Open Ram Lamb: 1, GC Beacom, 2, RC&JC Watson, 3, S&W Tait.

Pen of three: 1, RC&JC Watson, 2, S&W Tait, 3, S Sufferin.

Champion: GC Beacom.

Reserve: RC&JC Watson.