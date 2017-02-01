Becky and Cassidy land double

The Baileys Horsefeeds Flexi Eventing show at the Meadows is certainly going from strength to strength.

There were three dressage arenas in operation and the busy judges carried out a large number of tests, being impressed with the overall standard and turn out of horses and riders.

Catherine Robinson and Ruby go clear in the 1.20m

Dressage continued until almost 4pm and credit must go to all judges, scribes, call up and scorers who did sterling work keeping everything running so smoothly.

It was a very exciting day for Becky Cullen and Cassidy, who impressed the dressage judge, Dublin’s David Lee, and were promoted to the top of the very large Novice class by just over a one point margin over junior rider, Robyn McCluskey and her striking gelding, Hector.

Cassidy has plenty of talent, gaining his second win of the day in the Intermediate class with Michael Boyd, who had a two top six finishes, claiming the runner up spot on Derek Henderson’s accomplished Ballyalt Comet, a nine year old gelding by the Connemara stallion, Crusheen Comet. Cassidy, an eight year old gelding by Glenhill Gold, was bought by Becky and Declan as a project and has already clocked up a number of 2* placings with the added advantage of having a great temperament, just like his dad.

Newry’s Karen McKee took centre spot on the podium in the Intro A class in very fine style on her striking horse, Molten Crown, with Florence Campbell-Smith slotting into second place with Ben who also took fifth spot in pre novice B.

Lynne Spence is maintaining her high standard by claiming victory in the Intro B class on her six year old grey mare, KOM Limited Edition. The combination were also second in the pre novice A class behind Charlotte de Montmorency and Wineport Knockout who had almost a two point lead.

The runner up in the Intro B section was a delighted Eileen McDade with Dalia Star.

Jill Hobson and Ludovik gave a very good account of themselves in the pre novice B class where they claimed the red rosette just ahead of Alexa Grudgings who was euphoric with her second placing on Jack.

Showjumping was extremely busy again this week but riders have expressed their appreciation at getting dressage times which run in parity with their required showjumping classes. Once again the courses, designed by Aaron McCusker, were flowing and encouraging.

Organisers wish to say a huge thank you to all the helpers on Saturday. The show ran like clockwork and is providing a wonderful educational experience for all competitors.

Entries for Saturday’s dressage should be with Dora by 6pm latest on Wednesday – dorabeacom@live.co.uk or text to 07876 758 979.

Full results

Dressage

Intro A – Judge Emma Hobson: 1, Karen McKee, Molten Crown; 2, Florence Campbell-Smith, Ben; 3, Katie Riley, Biscuit; 4, Erin Barlow, Barnfield Indian Sky; 5, Ruth Lyttle, Ginger G and T; 6, Caitie Slater, Breeze.

Intro B – Judge Will Mcauley: 1, Lynne Spence, KOM Limited Edition; 2, Eileen McDade, Dalia Star; 3, Laura Sloan, Cornascriebe Quida Diamond; 4, Nicci Hall, Woodquarter Why Not; 5, Rachel Lindsay, Drumbane Dancer; 6, Lynsey Napier-Sneddon, Carsonstown Porsch.

Pre novice A – Judge Emma Hobson: 1, Charlotte de Montmorency, Wineport Knockout; 2, Lynne Spence, KOM Limited Edition; 3= Alex Gordon, Sox & Hannah Blakely, Pleasant Surprise; 5, Catherine Robinson, Jemma; 6, Beth Murray, Kit N Kaboodle.

Pre novice B – Judge Will McAuley: 1, Jill Hobson, Ludovik; 2, Alexa Grudgings, Jack; 3, Becky Cullen, Teddy; 4, Hilary Redmond, Ludo; 5, Florence Campbell-Smith, Ben; 6, Ben Rowlatt McCormick, Mon Amie Tonnerre.

Novice – Judge David Lee: 1, Becky Cullen, Cassidy; 2, Robyn McCluskey, Hector; 3= Leah Jackson, Gemilly and Emma Jackson, Billy; 5, Alex Gordon, Sox; 6, Emma Jackson, Silky.

Intermediate – Judge David Lee: 1, Becky Cullen, Cassidy; 2, Michael Boyd, Ballyalt Comet; 3, Clare Abbott, Timpany Night; 4, Emma Jackson, Amy; 5, Claire Sedgeman, Silken Art; 6, Michael Boyd, Maximum Jay.

Showjumping (double clears)

70cms: Reese Hogg, Smithy, Charlotte Brown, Tristar Sundance, Lexie Kerr, Chekane, Anna Beattie, Phoenix

80cms: Samantha Kelly, Vorsprung Durch Technik, Jenna McConney, Bteady Bud, Leah McCulloch, Bella, Christine Newton, Glenlyon, Karen McKee, Molten Crown, Darren Treacy, Flippy, Darren Tracey, Tammy, Ellen Douglas, Indie, Roseanna Andrews, Arnie, Lucy Gibson, Nala

90cms: Jenna McConney, Bready Bud, Taylor Hunter, Magnum, Lynsey Napier Sneddon, Carsonstown Porsch, Diane Acheson, Hill Crest Cruise, Cathy Robinson, Banoffee, Victoria Clarke, Embarcadero, Rachel Lindsay, Drumbane Dancer, Alex Byrne, Chinook Calibra, Felicity Johnston, Blue Cobweb, Erin Barlow, Barnfield Indian Sky, Patrick McWilliams, Penny, Emma Connolly, Mullaghdrin Cointreau Lady, Megan Stewart, Phoenix, Victoria Clarke, Arubarain, Denis Currie, Swain, Janie Cairns, Naughty

1m: Neil Morrison, 2 Bob, Pauline Faloon, Carlingford Sebastian, Beth Murray, Kit N Kaboodle, Audrey Hunter, Zoe, Natasha Kerr, Chekane, Vicky Dobbin, Bella, Nicky Nesbitt, The Spymaster, Aoiffe Catt, Tyra MB, Sharon Jewhurst, Stella, Sharon Jewhurst, Tiger, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Nikki Cullen, Tango Lad

1.10m: Philip White, Noddy, Victoria Clarke, Carrickview Flamenco, Lois Thompson, Alfie, Gemma Chambers, Lisnavarragh Legend, Fionn Clarke, Joey, Matthew Johnston, Jupiter, Lucy Johnston, Apollo, Emma Jackson, Silky, Emma Jackson, Billy, Clare Abbott, Tara, Ryan Hunter, Zedia, Robyn McCluskey, Hector, Charlotte Dixon, Harrison, Charlotte Dixon, Prestige, Jessica Nelson, Duke, Harriet Pele, Drumcill Grey Ambition

1.20m: Fionn Clarke, Joey, Emma Jackson, Amy, Catherine Robinson, Jemma, Catherine Robinson, Ruby, Fiona Cooper, Belensky, Janie Cairns, Adelaide, Janie Cairns, Kansas

Cross Country (clear rounds)

Pauline Faloon, Carlingford Sebastian, Damian O’Hagan, Puzzle, Beth Murray, Kit N Kaboodle, Freya Sayle, Meath’s Monty, Alice Agnew, Dougie, Diane Acheson, Hill Crest Cruise, Rachel Lynsey, Drumbane Dancer.