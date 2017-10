The award for ‘beef farmer of the year’ is this year going to Bryan Wilson, farm manager at the Antrim Estates Company (Glenarm Castle).

The award is sponsored by Bovipast.

Glenarm Castle is one of the oldest estates in Ireland and home to the Earls of Antrim. In recent years Bryan has developed the farm to organic status with a shorthorn herd marketed through Hannan Meats, Moira.