Beef Shorthorn bulls peak at 12,000gns

Beef Shorthorn met a strong, level demand with bulls selling to a new October breed record top of 12,000gns and £5,121.00 average at the breed society’s official autumn sale at Stirling on Monday 23 October.

“A very firm trade throughout the sale resulted in an overall 13 bulls averaging £5,121.00, up £2,100 on the year with an 81% clearance, whilst demand for females continued to remain buoyant with 48 entries levelling at £2,890.00, trends that reflected the continuing demand for Beef Shorthorn as a functional suckler cow and attracting buyers at the ringside from as far afield as Cornwall, Sutherland and County Galway,” commented breed society president, Sally Horrell.

Beef Shorthorn female champion Cairnsmore Kirsten Averell from B Landers.

Leading the trade at 12,000gns was the male champion, Grovewood Jackson, a dark roan two-year-old by Glenisla Explorer and out of a Tamhorn bred cow. Bred and exhibited by breed newcomer, Chris Mallaber, Drakelow, Derbyshire, he sold to Kincraigie Farms, Banchory, Aberdeenshire.

Next at 9,000gns was the reserve male champion, Chapelton Jacob, TI +30, SRI +27 from DJ Biggar, Castle Douglas trading to GB Grieve, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire. A red two-year-old, Jacob was a Chapelton Emperor son and out of a dam going back to Cavans Yankee.

Heading the females at 5,500gns was Millerston Augusta Julie TI +25 SRI +21, a two-year-old roan Meonhill Charlie Chaplin daughter and out of a homebred dam from Jack P Ramsay, Mauchline, Ayrshire to SG Mair and Son, Turriff, Aberdeenshire. Millerston Augusta Jewel TI +24, SRI +20, another same age and same way bred roan heifer sold for 4,500gns to Cherryvalley Farms, Crumlin, County Antrim.

Cherryvalley were in the money for three more lots. They paid 4,600gns for the female champion, Cairnsmore Kirsten Averell TI +22, SRI +19, an 18-month-old by the 15,000gns Chapelton Dauphin from Mr and Mrs B Landers, Newton Stewart, Dumfriesshire. At 3,500gns, they secured the reserve female champion, the roan 19-month-old Glenisla Artic Storm daughter, Glenisla Desiree TI +27, SRI +25 from Major JPO Gibb, whilst their final 3,000gns investment was the reserve female champion, Shawhill Krystal, an 18-month-old white by the homebred Shawhill Freedom from Thomson, Roddick and Laurie, Lockerbie, Dumfriesshire.

Millerston Augusta Jewel from Jack Ramsay selling for 4,500gns.

Averages: Thirteen bulls £5,121.00; eighteen females £3,091.66.

Drafts: Glenisla, eight heifers £3,136.87; Elliot, four heifers £3,806.25; Lintonpriory, two heifers £3,412.50; Coldrochie, nine heifers £3,208.33; Chapelton, four heifers £2,572.50; Fingask, three heifers £1,890.00; Wavendon, three cows with calves at foot £1,610; four heifers £1,181.25.

Auctioneers: United Auctions. Judge: James Nelson, Larne.