Beef Shorthorns turn out in style at Balmoral

Local Beef Shorthorn breeders put on a fantastic show of top quality cattle at the recent Balmoral Show.

Shorthorns dominated the Native Interbreed classes taking the Pairs, Group(3) and Team (5) awards as well as the weight recorded classes.

Breed entries were placed by Jack Ramsay from Mauchline near Ayr.

Jack runs the well known Millerston herd along with his wife Grace and has already chalked up the overall championship at the Stirling Bull sales in February and the recent sales in Carlisle.

The first class to come before his gaze was a strong class of mature cows.

Jack selected a third calver from James Porter’s Uppermill herd.

Uppermill Gipsy Robyn VG89 who was shown with a very young calf at foot got the red ticket and is a daughter of Ardoyne Bombus, himself a winner of the male championship at the Royal Highland show.

Next in front of the judge were the senior heifers.

This class was led by Ricketstown Lovely 191, a Nevada Nitetime daughter bred by the Kelly family, Rathvilly, Co Carlow and exhibited by Duncan McDowell, Newtownards.

James Porter claimed first and second in the junior heifers.

Winner of the red ticket was Uppermill Flossy Flaunt a February 2016 born daughter of Uppermill Rank.

Senior bulls were led by Creaga Logic, bred by Noel and Lisa Dowd, Galway and exhibited by Stephen Williamson, Benburb.

Mr Williamson also claimed the junior bull class with Creaga Malibu, a son of Creaga Kenzo.

Overall breed champion went to James Porter with Uppermill Gipsy Robyn who teamed up with Balgay Flint to claim the pairs award.

Reserve overall champion went to Noel and Lisa Dowd with Creaga Heidi.

This Creaga Flash daughter had previously been runner up in the senior cow class.

Results:

Cow born before 31/12/14

1st: James Porter

2nd: Noel and Lisa Dowd

3rd: Caramba Shorthorns

Heifer born in 2015

1st: Duncan McDowell

2nd: J and S Martin

3rd: Duncan McDowell

Heifer born after 1/1/16

1st and 2nd James Porter

3rd: Caramba Shorthorns

Bull born before 31/12/15

1st: Stephen Williamson

2nd: James Porter

3rd: Caramba Shorthorns

Bull born after 1/1/16

1st Stephen Williamson

2nd: Duncan McDowell

3rd: Duncan McDowell

Pairs

1st: James Porter

2nd Stephen Williamson

3rd: Duncan McDowell