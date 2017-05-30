Beef young handlers lead the way

The quality in the Beef Young Handler competition at this year’s Balmoral Show surpassed all expectations.

Young breeders gathered from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to compete for the title of Champion Young Handler.

Garrett and Lyndsey Behan, who run over 300 beef cattle at their Clonagh Herd, Portloaise, were the master judges. Well known for their showmanship, they have won many of the top accolades in Ireland, and they certainly put the competitors through their paces.

While the young handlers prepared their animal for the showring, they were also interviewed on their knowledge and appreciation of the beef industry, breed and showmanship skills.

The competitors then presented their animals in their respective classes, with the judges not just inspecting their handling skills but presenting multiple tests across each of the age groups.

Sian Lewis representing sponsors Marks & Spencer congratulated the young people on their skills, and confirmed that they are proud of the long-term relationships that they have with farmers and suppliers; some of whom have been supplying M&S throughout the 50 years that they have been trading in Northern Ireland.

Garret and Lyndsay Behan said that they were delighted to judge the competition and were very impressed with the quality of showmanship across all age groups.

Results

21-25 Age Group: 1st, Michaela Dorman; 2nd, Gareth Elliott; 3rd, Louise Wyllee Davies.

16-21A Age Group: 1st, Chris Collier; 2nd, Adam Armour; 3rd, Rachel Armour.

16-21B Age Group: 1st, Jack O’Brien; 2nd, Shanon Kinahan; 3rd, James McComb.

12-16A Age Group: 1st, Gary McClelland; 2nd, Ruth Leader; 3rd, Jason Whitcroft.

12-16B Age Group: 1st, Daniel Moloney; 2nd, Andrew Hamill; 3rd, Aidan Kinahan.