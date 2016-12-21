Beekeeping courses

Dromore Bee Keepers Association are offering an accredited beekeeping training for beginners in conjunction with the Federation of Irish Beekeepers which commences in January 2017.

The preliminary course is aimed at those who have an interest in, or even thinking about keeping bees, but have not attended a course. It covers the basics of beekeeping from setting up an apiary, acquiring bees, health and safety, hive management, swarm control, diseases and honey production.

The course will be held in Dromore High School and consists of seven evening classroom sessions commencing on January 31, 2017 at 7.30pm and additional practical beekeeping sessions in the apiary in April/early May when it becomes possible to examine hives and manipulate bees.

The syllabus is available on http://www.irishbeekeeping.ie/index.php/about-us/education/examinations/preliminary-syllabus.

The preliminary examination comprises a half-hour written paper and a practical apiary examination and will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2017 beginning at 9.30am. Participants must be over the age of 16 to attend.

The fee for the preliminary course scientific is £100; which covers the seven classroom based evening sessions, three apiary practical sessions and the examination fee. Anyone interested please contact Robert McCreary on 02840626104 or robert@mccreary71.freeserve.co.uk.