Belfast set to welcome global dairy industry to summit

Leading figures from across the global dairy sector will gather in Belfast later this year to discuss the greatest issues facing the industry.

The World Dairy Summit 2017, hosted by the UK National Committee of the International Dairy Federation (IDF), will take place from 30th October to 2nd November.

The event will assess the future of dairy globally, including the opportunities and challenges faced by the sector.

The four-day summit will explore key issues, including dairy policy and economics, sustainability, nutrition, marketing, farm management, animal health and welfare, dairy science and technology, food safety, antimicrobial resistance and emerging topics.

Dr Judith Bryans, president of the IDF, said: “The World Dairy Summit is the IDF’s annual flagship event attracting around 1,000 delegates each year.

“We are delighted to bring the World Dairy Summit to the UK to showcase the UK dairy sector and bring together an unrivalled network of international experts to share information on the key opportunities and issues facing the dairy sector.

“We want to demonstrate that a positive future for dairy can be accomplished through global cooperation.”

Peter Dawson, chair of UK-IDF, said: “As a major dairying nation, the UK is proud to be bringing the global dairy sector to the UK to exchange best practice across a range of disciplines to help drive dairy forward.”

Dr Mike Johnston, joint chair of the Local Organising Committee for the IDF World Dairy Summit 2017, said: “The World Dairy Summit will offer the opportunity for local processors and farmers to engage with their global counterparts. It’s an honour to host the World Dairy Summit in Belfast and to welcome delegates from all around the world to Northern Ireland.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from Visit Belfast and from all the companies, local and international that are sponsoring the event.”

The event will take place at the Belfast Waterfront, an award-winning venue in the city centre. For more information on the individual conference programmes, technical tours and social events, and to register for the event, please visit: www.idfwds2017.com.