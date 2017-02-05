Best Practice in Manufacturing award for Eurostock

Lurgan-based added-value meat supplier, Eurostock Foods has been awarded the highest possible recognition for its food manufacturing practices by the British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) Global Standard for Food Safety (Issue 7).

Eurostock achieved Grade A++ and was rated with zero non-conformances – one of just a few companies to be 100% compliant with the BRC’s stringent standards.

The assessment included an unannounced audit of Eurostock’s premises, its operational systems and procedures. BRC accreditation ensures the implementation of best practice within the production process, ultimately safeguarding the food chain and protecting the retailer’s brand as well as the consumer.

Explaining the significance of the accreditation, Arlene McEvoy, technical manager for Eurostock said: “As a partner supplier to some of the UK and Europe’s leading retailers we have invested in leading-edge systems and processes to ensure we employ the highest possible standards across our production sites.

“This recognition by the BRC is further evidence of how Eurostock continues to raise the bar when it comes to best practice. Ultimately this offers great reassurance to both our retail customers and the end consumer.”