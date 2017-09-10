An understanding of how livestock perceive the world and react to their environment can help in the design of efficient and effective handling systems.

Handling can be amongst the most stressful events in the animal’s life as unlike feeding, drinking and giving birth, directed movement or restraint are not normal ‘maintenance’ behaviours. Where the livestock are calmer, it makes the essential husbandry and management tasks easier, quicker and safer. Good livestock handling therefore saves time and effort, and reduces stress for people and animals.

Lantra have launched a new course entitled ‘Better Livestock Handling for Increased Profitability’. The aim of this course is to give you a better understanding of your animals’ behaviour and to help you refine your skills and improve your facilities. It will encourage you to take a fresh look at your stock, your system and yourself as it is these three elements that combine when livestock are handled. Time spent examining each of these can lead to improved safety, enhanced efficiency and reduced stress which ultimately can lead to increased profitability.

This one day training course will provide learners with an understanding of the main issues and factors resulting in accidents, the importance of moving livestock efficiently and an awareness of the design of handling facilities. Training is now available across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

To find a Lantra provider offering this training, visit www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.