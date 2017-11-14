Birches Herd claims calf show honours calf show honours

An eight-month-old heifer from the Matchett family’s noted Birches Herd was crowned overall champion at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s 13th annual Calf Show, held at Dungannon.

Birches Lady Holly T301 caught the eye of Berwickshire judge David Lucas to secure first prize in the intermediate heifer calf class, and went on to scoop the heifer calf championship.

Presenting the prestigious JB Lamb Memorial Cup to the champion, David Lucas who recently dispersed his renowned Cheeklaw Herd said: “This is a lovely heifer, and a very worthy winner. She was one of nine entries in her class and has stood out all day. The champion is feminine and oozes breed character, and will mature into a super breeding female.”

Bred by Nigel, Gail, Sarah and Sam Matchett, this much-admired heifer calf was sired by Irish-bred stock bull Carrigroe Fred, and is out of Birches Lady Holly N391– a second prize winner at Balmoral Show, and reserve breed champion at Armagh Show.

Claiming the reserve overall championship was Denamona Prince Cartier T216, the senior bull calf class winner and bull calf champion, bred by Moses Irwin Jnr from Fintona. This January born calf was sired by Glassel Del L886, and is bred from Blelack Princess Caroline K501 – one of 60 cows in the herd which dates back to 1962.

David Lucas added: “This is a masculine bull calf with a nice head. He has length, good conformation, and a great backend. It has been an excellent show and I have thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

Runner-up in the heifer calf championship line-up was the February born Ember Princess Lil T251 bred by NI Aberdeen Angus Club secretary Freddie Davidson from Banbridge. Sired by former stock bull Birches Lord John M052, her dam is Drumcrow Princess Lil K436. This one was victorious in the senior heifer calf class.

The Matchett family also scooped the reserve bull calf championship with the six-month-old Birches Lord John T404. This Carrigroe Fred son is bred from Birches Lady Jane L912.

The March 2016 Isauld Blackbird S611 won the senior yearling heifer class and went on to secure the yearling championship for Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt who run the 7-cow Crew Herd at Strabane. Sired by Isauld Panzer N334, her dam is Blelack Blackbird J250. “We bought this heifer privately when she was just four-months of age,” said Allen Shortt.

Claiming the reserve yearling championship was the second placed senior yearling heifer Knockoneill Eston Ann S002 exhibited by James Mallon, and son Joe, from Swatragh. This March 2016 Blelack Duke J262 daughter is bred from Friarstown Eston Anne J132 – one of five females in the herd founded in 2009. This smart heifer was breed champion at Ballymena Show, and won her class at the All-Ireland Championships at Newry Show in June.

Freddie Davidson also won the David Dickson Trophy for the best pair of calves owned by exhibitor. His winning duo were Ember Princes Lil T251 and Ember Daniel T295. These February and March born calves are both progeny of Birches Lord John M052 – junior Balmoral champion, and Calf Show yearling bull champion in 2013.

The NI Aberdeen Angus Club is indebted to its sponsors: ABP, Monaghan Bros, John McElderry, Nutrias Animal Feeds, Irish Aberdeen Angus Association, Dovea, Autoline Insurance, Fane Valley, Parkview Vets, MacRoberts Bros, LE Haslett and H Hewitt.

Club chairman Alan Cheney also thanked the Wylie Family for the use of their facilities at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Results

Young handlers

Junior handler, aged 8 to 13 –years-old – 1, Joe Mallon; 2, Bailey Smyth.

Intermediate handler, aged 14 to 18-years-old – 1, Sam Matchett; 2, Conor Smyth; 3, Katie Browne.

Calf classes

Senior yearling heifer, born between January and August 2016 – 1, Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Isauld Blackbird S611 by Isauld Panzer N334; 2, James Mallon, Knockoneill Eston Anne S002 by Blelack Duke J262; 3, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Evana S653 by Kiltariff Lord Tornado M433.

Junior yearling heifer, born between September and December 2016 – 1, Eric and Judith McClelland, Brookhall Peggy S136 by Drumhill Jay Eric M607; 2, Geoffrey Hawthorne, Cavanagrove Vicky S305 by Carrigroe Liam; 3, Geoffrey Hawthorne, Cavanagrove Valour S316 by Bunlahy John G.

Senior yearling bull, born between January and August 2016 – 1, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Popsicle S144 by Lana Knightly N513; 2, Sam and Sarah Matchett, Birches Alan S135 by Carrigroe Fred; 3, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Ralf S611 by Retties JFK M195.

Juinor yearling bull, born between September and December 2016 – 1, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Esquire S316 ET by Retties JFK M195; 2, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Egbert S712 by Wedderlie Ergo M574.

Senior heifer calf, born in January or February 2017 – 1, Freddie Davidson, Ember Princes Lil T251 by Birches Lord John M052; 2, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Frances T703 by Hallington Edition M362; 3, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Black Ida T264 by Glassel Del L886.

Intermediate heifer calf, born in March or April 2017 – 1, Sam and Sarah Matchett, Birches Lady Holly T301 by Carrigroe Fred; 2, Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Crew Daffodil T435 by Sandside Elector K281; 3, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Polly Pride T097 by Woodvale Network R854.

Junior heifer calf, born between May and July 2017 – 1, Paul and Rory Baxter, Claudy Miss Bella T545 by Wall Royal Leo L837; 2, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Lady Jane T167 by Woodvale Network R854; 3, Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Crew Lady Justice T483 by Nightingale Dunbar K551.

Senior bull calf, born in January or February 2017 – 1, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Prince Cartier T216 by Glassel Del L886; 2, Samuel and Timothy Scott, Drumawhey Perfect T183 by Weeton Exocett P426; 3, Freddie Davidson, Ember Leo T236 by Birches Lord John M052.

Intermediate bull calf, born in March or April 2017 – 1, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Samson T725 by Cloghogmill Eric R233; 2, Freddie Davidson, Ember Daniel T295 by Birches Lord John M052; 3, Alan and Naomi Morrison, Drummeer Blackburn T457 by Blelack Duke J262.

Junior bull calf, born between May and July 2017 – 1, Sam and Sarah Matchett, Birches Lord John T404 by Carrigroe Fred; 2, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Ernie T172 by Cartron Roe Ernie; 3, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Rupert T751 by Warrenho Dalmigavie G237.

Pair of calves, born in 2017 – 1, Freddie Davidson, Ember Princes Lil T251 and Ember Daniel T295; 2, Alan and Lana Cheney, Lana Jipsey Erica T876 and Lana Lady Herminia T957.