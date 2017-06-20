Black and Gold at Armagh Show

It was a day to remember for the Williamson family at Armagh Show where they walked away with the champion and reserve champion Commercial.

Hot from their win at Lurgan Show last week, it was their homebred Limousin sired heifer ‘Valentine’ who claimed the top spot again.

Reserve commercial champion at Armagh Show

That was five out of five shows for Valentine when she started her winning ways back in January at the Limousin Calf Show.

Taking the reserve spot was their Charlie sired heifer ‘Alexis’.

This heifer stood top of a strong class of store heifers.

Robert Millar took the pairs Championship with his two black Limousin heifers.

Pairs Commercial champion at Armagh Show

Breeding heifer qualifiers were Robert Millar and the Williamson family.

It’s great to see good numbers of commercial cattle on show and new exhibitors with cattle at local summer shows.

Without these exhibitors there would be no commercial cattle classes so keep an eye out for the closing dates on entries for the rest of the summer.

The Northern Ireland Commercial Club would like to wish the best of luck to any commercial exhibitors from Northern Ireland who are taking cattle to the Royal Highland Show in Scotland next week.