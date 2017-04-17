Blackface stockjudging raises £4,700 for charity

Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders and Mourne Sheep Breeders jointly organised their annual stock judging event in Hilltown Saleyard on Friday, March 3, with all monies raised shared between Smart NI and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

The event was again very well supported with competitors from most Ulster counties in attendance as well as competitors from further afield.

A big thank you to all concerned for their help on the night, everyone who provided items for the auction and prizes for the raffle, those who provided and prepared sheep for the judging, those who helped with the selling of entry cards and ballots, those who helped with the marking and counting of the score cards, Jimmy Annett for conducting the auction, John Murphy for acting as judge, Hilltown Saleyard for the use of their premises and to all the competitors who took part.

Results:

Niall Brannigan, 382

Sam Adams, 375

Daryl Brannigan, 375

Junior:

Oisin Kelly, 348

Ladies:

Chloe McCusker, 362

Champions draw, Bronagh Morgan