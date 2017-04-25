Blondes peak at over 4,000gns at Worcester, but females steal the show

The British Blonde Cattle Society’s annual spring show and sale at Worcester again attracted a strong entry well complimented by a capacity crowd of buyers and onlookers.

Brisk bidding culminated in a top price of 4,050gns for the first, male and overall supreme champion Hackleton Legend a 22 month old ET son of Hackleton Vixen, a twice winner of the society’s National Show and winner of the interbreed championship at the Royal Three Counties Show, consigned by Hackleton Farms Ltd, Northants, and secured by G Collins Farms, Gore Cross, Wiltshire.

Reserve champion Merryhill Laura sold to 2450gns

The successful purchasers were strong bidders at the sale taking a total of nine bulls for use on their Blonde suckler herd that run on Salisbury Plain.

Amongst those purchases were Kinaston Lustful a two year old homebred son of Kinaston Idris from Roy Kinnish’s Shropshire based herd at 3,550gns and the second and reserve senior male champion Fronfedw Luther a son of Eilean Fergus at 3,000gns from R G Davies, Lampeter, Ceredigion.

Messrs Davies enjoyed a keen following for all their bulls, the consignment peaking at 3,600gns also for an Eilean Fergus son taken by G Williams, Newport, Gwent, and another Fergus son Fronfedw Lightning a third prize winner at 3,400gns to T Beckingham, Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

A single entry from Stephen Pegington, Usk, provided a worthwhile trip when his second prize winner Nantygelli Leonardo levelled at 3,200gns to P Kingdon and Sons, Newquay, Cornwall.

Champion and reserve with judge Richard Hartshorn.jpg

First time vendor at the sale Philip Parry, Brecon enjoyed success in the pre-sale show taking first and senior male champion for this Anod Lloyd bull by the Royal Welsh champion Fronfedw Darius and secured at 3,150gns by W J Hicks, Padstow, Cornwall.

A strong female entry in terms of quality was suitably rewarded by a keen and competitive following of spirited buyers peaking at 2,450gns for Merryhill Laura, an in calf heifer from Mervyn Thomas, Abbeydore, Hereford, she had won first, female and reserve overall supreme champion being knocked down to M Reynolds, Chesham, Bucks, the same vendor recording 2,100gns for another in calf heifer to K Jones, Abergavenny, Gwent.

A superb consignment of maiden heifers from David and Sue Knight’s Doncombe herd enjoyed a close following throughout topping at a very creditable 2,000gns for Doncombe Meissa, a first prize winner taken by D R Arnold, Crediton, Devon.

A second prize heifer from the same herd levelled at 1,900gns to W J Jordan, Inkberrow, Worcester, who took a total of four Doncombe heifers at 1,650gns (x2) and 1,450gns respectively.

Averages: 21 bulls, average: £3,042.50, 3 in calf heifers, average: £2,240.00, 9 maiden heifers, average: £1,767.50

Auctioneers: McCartneys, Worcester