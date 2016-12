There was a great turnout for the Boxing Day tractor run at Katesbridge.

The tractor run was held in aid of the Southern Area Hospice and the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children.

Gordon Clarke, David Corbett and William Corbett, brought along a pair of Commer vintage lorries to the Boxing Day Tractor Run, in aid of the Southern Area Hospice and the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children. Picture: Gary Gardiner

Photographer Gary Gardiner was on hand to capture some photographs from the tractor run