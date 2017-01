Breeding ewes sell up to £172 at Gortin

Fat lambs sell to £90 on Monday followed by a demanding store lambs trade of up to £77.

Breeding ewes up to £172 and ewes and lambs £180.

FAT LAMBS: K Quinn £90/29kg, Gerard Brogan £87/27kg, Francis Bradley £86.50/28kg, £86.50/26kg, S and A Conway £86/23kg, Henry Wilson 386/24kg, Robert Rutledge £85.50/24kg, James Buchanan £85.50/25kg, Brendan Falls £85.20/25kg, Francis Bradley £83.80/4kg, Derek Farrell £83.50/23kg, Bracken Hill Farms £82/25kg, Stephen McAuley £80/22kg, Kenneth Burrows £78/22kg.

STORE LAMBS: Gary Sproule £77, S and R McGurk £76.80, Jason Martin £75.50, Gareth Corcoran £70, Martin Brogan £68, Rory Devlin £67.80, Sean McDonald £67.50, Francis Bradley £67, King Farms £65, T Smyth £63, Brian O’Neill £62.20.

FAT EWES: Keith Campton £80,D Farrell £80, Peter Keenan £80, Gerard Brogan £78, Gordan Gibson £76, £76.

BREEDING EWES: Andrew Sproule £172, £170, £170, £165, £162, £160, £158, £158, £158, £158, P and T McCarroll £130, Gordan Gibson £100, £100, £100, £100, £92, £92, £92.

EWES & LAMBS: Andrew Sproule £180, £180, £125, John McConnell £170,£118, £118, £118, Keith Campton £165, £142, S Smyth £170, £160, £150, £120.