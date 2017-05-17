Brexit talks won’t take off until the autumn - MEP

The Brexit negotiations will not get underway in earnest until the upcoming general elections in the UK and Germany are out of the way, according to MEP Jim Nicholson.

“So, really, we are talking about the autumn before the serious negotiations start. And by that time all of the show boating between London and Brussels will have stopped.”

Nicholson confirmed that the UK will have to make some form of ‘divorce’ settlement with the EU.

“But it won’t be a straightforward matter,” he added.

“For example, the UK is part owner of the European Investment Bank. It also has a share in the ownership of every EU building in Brussels. But, fundamentally, the UK always pays its debts.”

Nicholson was a visitor to this year’s Balmoral Show. He was accompanied by the new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Robin Swann.

Nicholson said that an equitable Brexit deal must be found for Northern Ireland’s farming and food sectors.

“Ultimately, we need a deep and comprehensive deal to be reached between the United Kingdom and the European Union, with few barriers to trade and movement between the United Kingdom and the Irish Republic. This will not be easy, and will require cool heads and creative thinking, but it would be in the best interest of all parties involved.”

Swann said that a period of Direct Rule looks a distinct possibility, if the political parties at Stormont cannot reach agreement before the end of June.

“There is no way the Secretary of State will agree to calling a Stormont election in July. This would mean having a period of de facto Direct Rule, at least until the autumn.”

He admitted that political stasis at Stormont is far from ideal as the farming and food sector face up to the challenge of Brexit.

“Civil servants can do a good job, up to a point,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, only elected politicians can take the decisions, which would make a real and positive difference for farmers here in NI.”