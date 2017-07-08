Britains joins forces with NC Engineering

One of the world’s leading manufacturers of machinery for the agricultural and construction industries has joined forces with farm toy replica brand Britains to produce an in scale new range of trailers including the NC Power Tilt Dump Trailer 314 and NC Rear Discharge Manure Spreader.

NC Engineering is one of Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturers of industrial and agricultural equipment, producing a wide range of award-winning farming implements including trailers, pumps, tankers and manure spreaders.

To celebrate the launch Britains hosted an exclusive event at NC Engineering’s Hamiltonsbawn Headquarters on Tuesday, 4th July. Invited attendees were treated to a first look at the exciting new lines set for release in the middle of July.

Britains who have been making farm toys for more than 95 years have worked closely with NC Engineering to develop the new trailers and ensure the range appeals to category enthusiasts for the accuracy of each model. Following the success of the previous NC replicas, the NC Roadside Slurry Tanker and the Roadside Slurry Tanker, these two models are bringing high levels of excitement around the farming community and expectation could not be higher.

So far the two new models have already received consistently positive reviews based on the strong accuracy, detail and realism of these models and both represent a good value for money acquisition.

The NC Rear Discharge Manure Spreader is a robust functional spreader designed to suit the everyday demands of farmers and contractors. With a functioning slurry door that can be opened and closed, this replica spreader is an essential implement for any working farm.

With one of the most comprehensive ranges of trailer on the market, the NC Dump Trailer has a clever power tilt tail door allowing farmers to remove their waste easily. The unique spring draw bar and rear door means the trailer can be used with a tail door or open back without having to remove a hinged door. The NC Dump Trailer is compatible with Britains 1:32 scale tractors.