Britains unveils new farm offering

Britains is delighted to announce its presence at the Moira Farm & Construction Model Display Show in Lisburn, today (Saturday).

Britains farm toys is Europe’s oldest specialists in creating in scale farm models including tractors, implements, vehicles and accessories.

With over 95 years experience, the collection is constantly refreshed and updated to offer a range of models that children love using for farm toy roleplay. The range also appeals to collectors for the detail and accuracy of the models.

Throughout the show, visitors will receive an exclusive first look at the brand-new John Deere 6195M as well as fifteen exciting new models due for release in 2018, from popular manufacturers like JCB, Land Rover, NC, New Holland, Massey Ferguson, Kane and a couple more. Fans can immerse themselves in the farming world with A3 collector posters, a farm diorama as well as hero products from its current range including the JCB Hydradig and NC trailers and spreaders.

Britains will also create huge excitement among children and collectors by unveiling two new licenses which are set to be reintroduced to its popular collection next year.

Visitors are advised to keep their eyes peeled throughout the show for the chance to win one of the Britains models and posters should they sign up to the Britains newsletter via Britains website.