British Blue calf show and young handler competition

The Northern Ireland Blue Cattle Club held their Annual Calf Show and Young Handler Competition on Saturday, August 5, at Downpatrick Co-Operative Mart.

The competition was open to calves registered from May 2016 with judging in the capable hands of Jason Edgar, from Downpatrick.

Male four-six months winner was Drumboy Mr T from sire Ballygrange Alex and dam Drumboy Glamour Girl, owned by Oliver McCann, Castlewellan.

Male seven-nine months winner was Knockagh Mascot from sire Tweeddale Guiness and dam Knockagh Heidi, owned by J Ervine, Newtownabbey. This animal was also Male Reserve Champion and Overall Reserve Champion.

Male 10-12 months winner was Greenfield Levi from sire Henlli Wishmaster and dam Greenfield Hailey, owned by Basil Dougherty, Kircubbin.

Male 13-15 months winner was Drumboy Little BigTime from sire Drumboy Gizmo and dam Drumboy Hogmany, owned by Oliver McCann, Castlewellan. This animal was also Male Champion and Overall Champion.

Female four-six months winner was Greenfield Madonna from sire Philipper De Remichampagne and dam Greenfield Ebony, owned by Basil Dougherty, Kircubbin. This animal was also Female Champion.

Female seven-nine months winner was Ballylucas Lucy from sire Woodview Solo and dam Ballee Unique, owned by Samuel Cleland, Downpatrick. This animal was also Female Reserve Champion.

Female 13-15 months winner was Knockagh Lulu from sire Ballygrange Alex and dam Knockagh Ilusion, owned by J Ervine, Newtownabbey

YOUNG HANDLER COMPETITION

Kindly sponsored by Bank of Ireland, this competition gives the young members a chance to show their expertise and knowledge of their calves.

First place went to Harry McGinn from Rostrevor. This nine year old handler proudly led his bull round the ring and presented to Jason for questions.

The club chairman, Basil Dougherty thanked Jason for judging these events, Bank of Ireland for their sponsorship and Downpatrick Co-Op Mart for the use of their premises. The event was thoroughly enjoyed and concluded with a small barbecue for all spectators and exhibitors.

The Bimeda British Blue Herd Competition commences August 14 with Judge John Killen from Crossgar. John will announce his awards at The NI Blue Cattle Club Annual barbecue at Duncan McDowells Farm on Saturday, August 19. Tickets are available from Club Chairman Basil Dougherty 07715003273 or Libby Young 07740511475 (Adult £15: Child £5).