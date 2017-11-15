Building resilience with business planning seminars

Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) is an initiative being managed by CAFRE and is a key element of the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

The Business Planning theme of Farm Family Key Skills addresses the needs of farmers, farm family members and farm employees to increase their levels of knowledge and awareness in business planning and risk management.

A number of seminars focusing on areas impacting on farm businesses have been organised by CAFRE in partnership with Rural Support to be delivered throughout Northern Ireland over the coming months starting on 28 November at Greenmount Campus, CAFRE. Seminars will be delivered by industry professionals from local accountancy and law firms.

Topics covered include an overview and awareness of taxation including the main areas under which there may be liabilities, reliefs and allowances that may apply to farm businesses and recent tax changes that will impact on the farm business including land mobility.

The seminars will also provide farmers with important information on succession planning and business resilience and risk management including financial budgeting, forecasting and the impact of market volatility on farm profitability.

John McCallister, programme manager of the newly launched Land Mobility Scheme, will be available each night to discuss the challenges of land mobility and succession planning.

Twenty seminars will be delivered in local venues across Northern Ireland from November 2017 to March 2018, with dates for November confirmed as:

· Greenmount Campus, Antrim on Tuesday 28 November

· Enniskillen Campus on Wednesday 29 November

· Loughry Campus, Cookstown on Thursday 30 November

Doors open at 7.30pm with seminars beginning at 8.00pm.

December events will be held in:

· Silver Birch Hotel Omagh on Tuesday 5 December

· Seagoe Hotel Portadown on Wednesday 6 December

· Magherabuoy House Hotel Portrush on Thursday 7 December

Further event dates will be released in the New Year.

The seminars are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters within farm families would all benefit from attending a seminar.

For further information, contact the delivery agent for this training programme Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or visit https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/farm-family-key-skills/