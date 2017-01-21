Bulrush helps horticulture student

Christmas certainly arrived early for horticulture student Emma McFarline,from Omagh, when she received a substantial bursary from Bulrush. This was just one of the bursaries from major agri-food and horticultural organisations awarded to Higher Education students from Greenmount Campus, CAFRE.

Emma is studying a Foundation Degree in horticulture at the campus in Antrim and is currently working part-time in the kitchen garden at Florencecourt Estate.

Martin McKendry, Director of CAFRE, thanked the industry representatives for their generosity and willingness to support young people entering higher education within the sector. He told the large gathering of sponsors, parents and students: “I am delighted to acknowledge the commitment of our industry to the education and training of the managers and leaders of the future through the provision of bursaries.”

This is the second year that Bulrush have been involved in the bursary programme and Ann McCann from the company who attended the presentation of awards praised the high quality of the students’ work and congratulated them on their efforts.