Buoyant trade for both pedigree and commercial dairy stock

Pedigree and commercial heifers and cows attracted a buoyant market at the Dungannon Dairy Sale hosted by Taaffe Auctions.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirmed a 98% clearance and said he was delighted to welcome a significant number of new exhibitors and bidders to the monthly sale.

Aaron Haffey, Lurgan, exhibited the reserve champion Kilvergan Seaver Erle sold for a top price of 4,000gns at the Dungannon Dairy Sale. Included are Barry Marshall, Irwins Feed, sponsor; and judge Ivor Broomfield, Armagh. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“Although this is still a relatively new venture, Dungannon is firmly established as the province’s sale centre for quality dairy livestock. Our aim is to attract pedigree and commercial dairy heifers and cows to suit all management systems and budgets,2 said Mr Taaffe.

“This month’s entry attracted a ready market with heifer calves ranging from 300gns to a top of 1,020gns. Commercial milking heifers sold from 1,280gns up to 2,180gns, with cows trading at between 1,550gns and 1,920gns.

“Pedigree heifers sold from 1,650gns to a top of 4,000gns, while pedigree cows ranged from 1,820gns to 2,900gns.”

Hitting the headlines at 4,000gns was the reserve champion Kilvergan Seaver Erle, a potential tenth generation VG or EX heifer bred by Stephen Haffey, and sons Timothy, David and Aaron, from Lurgan. Sired by REW Seaver, her dam is the EX91-2E Kilvergan Shottle Erle 3 ET who averaged 10,879kgs at 3.92% fat and 3.19% protein in six 305-day lactations.

Denis O'Neill exhibited the Dungannon Dairy Sale champion Hilltara Defender Charlotte sold at 2,950gns for Sam and John McCormick, Bangor. Adding their congratulations are sponsor Barry Marshall, Irwins Feed; and judge Ivor Broomfield, Armagh. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Calved five weeks and producing 38 litres daily, she attracted spirited bidding and sold to Joel Richardson for his new dairy enterprise at Annaghmore.

Second highest price of the day 3,400gns was paid to Harry Patton, and sons Wilson and Wallace, Newtownards, for Ards Montross Pala. This potential seventh generation VG or EX heifer sold to Gordon Breen from Tempo. Sired by Bacon Hill Montross, her dam is Ards Iota Pala VG87 who gave over 11,000kgs at 3.66% butterfat and 3.29% protein in her fourth lactation.

Next best at 3,000gns was Hilltara MVP Dawn brought out by Sam and John McCormick, Bangor. Sired by Seagull Bay Silver, she is bred from Hilltara Sid Dawn GP83 and sold to Noel Jackson from Dromore, County Tyrone.

The pre-sale show was judged by Ivor Broomfield from the Moneyquin Herd in Armagh, and generously sponsored by Irwins Feed.

The second placed commercial heifer at the Dungannon Dairy Sale was exhibited by Adrian McKelvey, centre, Omagh. He is pictured with judge Ivor Broomfield, Armagh; and Ian Cummins, Irwins Feed, sponsor. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Claiming the championship ribbons and a bid of 2,950gns was the McCormick duo’s Hilltara Defender Charlotte. This potential eleventh generation VG or EX heifer calved in early August and is producing 34 litres of milk per day. She joins a County Tyrone herd.

Following close behind at 2,900gns was Carrowcroft Jackson Ruby, a potential ninth generation VG or EX heifer from Geoffrey Patton’s herd at Carrowdore. She sold to David Parke from Ballyward.

Pedigree cows peaked at 2,900gns, paid to Sam and John McCormick for the second placed Hilltara History Maude GP-2yr. She produced 9,363kgs at 3.83% butterfat and 3.29% protein in her first lactation, and is bred from eleven generations of VG and EX dams. Highest bidder was Stephen McAllister from Dungannon.

Commercial heifers peaked at 2,180gns twice, paid to Alastair Thompson, Beaver Lodge Farms Ltd, Strabane, for two September 2015 born Bomaz Ingenious daughters.

Alastair Thompson, Beaverlodge Farms, Strabane, won first and third prizes in the commercial heifer class at the Dungannon Dairy Sale. He was congratulated by sponsor Ian Cummins, Irwins Feeds, centre; and judge Ivor Broomfield, Armagh. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Leading the commercial cow offering at 1,920gns was a second calver from Beaver Lodge Farms Ltd.

An entry of maiden and heifer calves peaked at 1,020gns, paid to Trevor Keatley, Castlederg, for the seven-month-old Aghyaran Flame Gloriette. Sired by Vieuxsaule Flame ET, she is bred from the GP82-2yr Aghyaran Twist Gloriette, and has six generations of VG and EX gdams in her pedigree. Buyer was Ivan Clarke, Sixmilecross.

Next best at 1,000gns was the January 2017 born Aghyaran Rubicon Tracy 6 ET. This EDG Rubicon ET daughter is backed by ten generations of VG and EX dams. She joins Willard and Adam Watson’s Derrydorragh Herd at Macosquin.

Results from the judging ring:

In-milk heifer – 1, and champion, S and J McCormick, Hilltara Defender Charlotte by SSI Mogul Defender; 2, and reserve champion, S Haffey and Sons, Klivergan Seaver Erle by REW Seaver; 3, Richard Shanks, Bloomhill Lennox Belle 2 by Bloomhill Lennox (Leif).

In-milk cow – 1, and hon mention, Inch Genetics, Inch Destry Blossom; 2, S and J McCormick, Hilltara History Maud by De Su History.

Commercial class – 1, Beaver Lodge Farms Ltd; 2, R and A McKelvey; 3, Beaver Lodge Farms Ltd.