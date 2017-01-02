Burnview and Lakeview females in demand

Buyers from across the province, the Republic of Ireland and the UK were out in force at the annual Burnview and Lakeview production sale at the old Balmoral Showgrounds, Belfast.

Approximately 100 outstanding females, with ewes and gimmers in-lamb to renowned sires, Ballynacanon Attitude, Birness Murray, Rhaeadr Rolex, Rookery Rodeo and others were offered for sale.

Lot 2, a Birness Murray gimmer from Burnview, sold for 2,400gns

The 2016 offering from Burnview and Lakeview was billed as the best yet and that was certainly reflected in the prices paid on the day.

Top price was paid by Donegal breeder L Browne who dug deep to purchase a Birness Murray daughter out of a dam by Bailey’s Invincible. This eye-catching Burnview gimmer was in-lamb to Attitude and, after attracting a plethora of bids, auctioneer Richard Beattie’s hammer fell at 2,400gns.

Not far behind was a Strathbogie Jackpot gimmer belonging to the Beacom camp which fetched 2,300gns. This impressive shearling was out of a dam by Glenho The Genius and a grand dam by Strathisla Shadrach and was purchased by new breeder Andrew Moses.

Two lots were knocked down at 2,200gns. The first was a Burnview gimmer by Birness Murray in-lamb to Rookery Union Jack and it found a new home in Patrick McVerry’s Tullywinney flock, Armagh.

The second lot to hit the same mark was a Lakeview gimmer by Strathbogie Jackpot and out of a dam by Glenho The Genius. It was in-lamb to Rhaeadr Rolex I and was knocked down to Beattie Pedigree Livestock. Murray daughters were much in demand. Philip Kennedy, Armagh forked out 1900gns to secure Lot 4 out of a dam by Shannagh Resolve and in-lamb to Attitude while F Smyth, Limavady paid 1600gns for a gimmer with similar breeding lines but in-lamb to Rookery Union Jack.

Lot 6 offered by the Burnview stable found a new home with Omagh breeder O McFarland. It was a Birness Bacardi daughter in-lamb to Rookery Rolls Royce and attracted considerable interest before the hammer dropped at 1550gns.

Two other lots fetched 1300gns. The first was a Lakeview ewe by Solwaybank Major and in-lamb to Rookery Rodeo which sold to renowned Donrho flock owner Patrick Donnelly, Antrim while the second from Burnview was the pick of the ewe lambs, a Ballycannon Attitude lamb out of a dam by Resolve, which knocked down to well known Devon breeder MJ Cornish.

Flock ewes with exceptional bloodlines were also in demand with Burnview selling a Forkins Ferrari ewe, in-lamb to Murray, and Lakeview selling a Major ewe, in-lamb to Rolex, for 1000gns.

In all 14 lots changed hands for a four figure sums with the Tait camp selling 17 gimmers for an impressive average of £1120.

In total Burnview sold 37 females, including ewe lambs, at an average of £883.59 while Lakeview sold 28 aged ewes and gimmers for an average of £708.