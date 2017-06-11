Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival to host Jenny Bristow

Celebrity chef Jenny Bristow has been announced as the latest addition to the Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival programme.

A best-selling author of 12 cookery books, as well as having her own television series, Jenny has close connections to the village as she was brought up on her family’s farm not too far away.

Throughout the first day of the festival (June 17th) she will demonstrate her methods in the cookery theatre located in the car park at Main Street – giving the audience an opportunity to see such a well-known chef in action.

The cookery theatre will be a hub of activity throughout the weekend, with demonstrations by local chefs including Gary Stewart from Tartine at Distillers Arms, recently named as Restauranteur of the Year, and winner of the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival Chowder Cook Off. Following this success he competes in the All- Ireland Chowder Cook Off in Kinsale next year.

And alongside this, there will be plenty of other things to see and do. Bushmills Main Street will be transformed into a bustling pedestrian precinct with Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market bringing approximately 30 stalls, offering a fantastic array of local produce, including food, arts and crafts.

Visit Bushmills Distillery, the oldest working distillery in Ireland, to sample some of their famous products and hear about its centuries of history. On Saturday (June 17th) take the opportunity to visit the Salmon Station on Church Street as it will be open to the public for tours, talks and demonstrations.

Caroline Redmond of North Coast Walking Tours is offering a Festival Food Tour with themed tasters and food stops. Tours take place on the Friday and Saturday with 15 samples of local, artisan, award winning foods alongside a taste of history. All bookings for this can be made online at www.northcoastwalkingtours.com.

For more details and to keep up to date with the latest announcements go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com, follow Causeway Coast and Glens Events on Facebook, telephone Bushmills VIC (028) 20730390 or email Bushmills.vic@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.