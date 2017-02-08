BVD scheme now open for claims for infected animals

DAERA has announced that a scheme to remove BVD infected animals is now open for claims.

The scheme, which will be delivered in partnership between AHWNI and the LMC, is open for claims from today, Wednesday 8 February.

Farmers who may have an eligible animal will receive a claim form by AHWNI which must be completed and sent back to LMC. All details as to eligibility and how to claim will be included in the accompanying guidance.

The rate of financial assistance which will be available is:

- £160 for a beef calf;

- £130 for a dairy heifer calf;

- £50 for a dairy male calf.

Payments will be limited to six animals per farm business.

To be eligible for payment, herd keepers must ensure that each animal meets the following criteria, i.e. that it had:

- notification of its birth recorded on APHIS, in accordance with Regulation 6 of the Cattle Identification (notification of Birth, Deaths and Movements) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 1999;

- fully complied with the requirements of the BVD Eradication Scheme Order;

- tested positive for the presence of BVD virus;

- not been moved from the farm on which it was born;

- been humanely destroyed; and

- had its death recorded on APHIS in accordance with Regulation 8 of the Cattle Identification Regulations. For the purposes of the scheme death notification is considered received by recording the death via APHIS online or an MC1 document having been received by the Department. The record must be made on or after 1 February 2017 and no later than 30 September 2017 and;

- not later than four weeks from the date the keeper received notification of an initial test positive or

- not later than six weeks from the date the keeper received notification of an initial test positive result when a re-test has been undertaken.

DAERA is keen to emphasise that Herd Keepers are responsible for ensuring the death of the animal is confirmed via APHIS online or by MC1 submitted to DAERA. The Department would also remind Herd Keepers that they should not assume that the death will be recorded by the disposal agent or rendering plant.