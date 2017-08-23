CAFRE careers open days

On Thursday 24 August, the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) will open the doors of its three campuses to offer advice and guidance for prospective students wishing to follow a career in the agri-food and land-based sectors.

CAFRE’s career advice events provide the opportunity to speak to staff and to find out more about the range of exciting courses to help you make the right decision for your chosen career in this important global industry.

With more than 90% student satisfaction across all courses, CAFRE offers a successful gateway to many exciting career opportunities. Over 98% of students secure employment or progress to continuing education within six months of completing a CAFRE course.

Careers advice events will be held on Thursday 24 August, as follows:

Loughry Campus, Cookstown – from 3:00pm to 8:00pm

Enniskillen Campus – starting at 7:00pm

Greenmount Campus, Antrim – starting at 7:00pm

For more information about CAFRE’s careers advice events, please call: Freephone 0800 028 4291 or visit: www.cafre.ac.uk/