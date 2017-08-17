CAFRE’s growing careers in horticulture industry

If you have a passion for the outdoors and are interested in plants and the environment, then there are many job opportunities available for you in horticulture.

The horticulture industry is a hugely diverse, worldwide industry, worth some £9 billion to the UK economy and employing over 300,000 people.

This reflects the wide variety of careers available in horticulture at management and operative level in:

o Plant science and technology,

o Greenkeeping, art and design including

o Floristry, sports leisure and green space,

o Heritage and conservation,

o Garden design and construction,

o Health and wellbeing and

o Business production and food.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise is holding a Careers Advice Event at Greenmount Campus on Thursday, August 24, at 7pm and invites anyone interested to come and find out more about what CAFRE offers. All courses make extensive use of the excellent teaching and practical facilities at Greenmount Campus and will prepare candidates for a successful horticultural career.

For further information: Tel: 0800 028 4291, visit the website www.cafre.ac.uk, email: enquiries@cafre.ac.uk or on Facebook: Discover CAFRE.